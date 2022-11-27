As we stand in the wake of Thanksgiving and the precipice of Christmas, for many, the Norman Rockwell version of the holidays entered the realm of the illusory many moons ago. Some find themselves standing alone in a room full of shadows this time of year, cast by illness, regret, death, and a myriad of other sufferings routinely found within the human experience. The arrival of the holidays in no way erases the reality of such pain. In fact, if anything, it amplifies the anguish.
Every ounce of empirical data is now showing that mental illness is rising fast among our population, not the least of which is frighteningly manifesting itself amongst the youth. According to the CDC, suicide rates have increased 33% from 1999 to 2019, a set of years that do not capture the pandemic and all of its accompanying emotional shrapnel. What is, or should be, the takeaway? And while we’re pondering that question, what should the message be to all those who find themselves shrouded in inescapable darkness? While I am in no way qualified to offer any sort of medical advice about mental health, I can offer somewhat of an anecdote that I have personally found useful.
In April 2017 I experienced, for the first time in my adult life, genuine anxiety brought on by a job change that carried significant risk. I found myself staring at the bedroom ceiling night after night, consumed with fear of what my decision would bring. At times, the feeling of fear was so paralyzing that it morphed into uncontrollable panic. Was I making a big mistake? Being the breadwinner for our household, how will we pay our bills if this doesn’t work out? And if it doesn’t work out, how will I pay my new employee’s salary? On and on the questions rolled in, each thought increasingly scarier than the last. It’s funny to think about now, but I assure you there was not an iota of humor at the time.
I needed something to control during those dark days; something useful to focus on. Being the merciless and annoyingly pragmatic person that I am, I created a list of “have-to’s” for myself. These were daily actions that I mandated for myself as I slogged through the impending months of arduously transitioning my business. Many of the have-to’s were standard issue stuff like 30 minutes of outdoor exercise and certain dietary requirements. Yet, to my surprise, the most beneficial of the daily have-to’s was the act of writing down five things that I was thankful for.
I did this every single morning for 30 days on a little yellow post-it note (no repeats allowed). It was the first thing I did as soon as my rear end hit the office chair. Items ranged from the profound (my wife’s unconditional love) to the mundane (a feeling of happiness that our lawn was starting to turn green).
What I learned was that I was unable to experience fear or worry while actively engaged in the concrete action of putting pen to paper to express, with great specificity, that which I was thankful for. It was as if gratitude for a thing beget more gratitude, all the while preempting any notion of the negative. I found myself feeling lighter and less concerned if so-and-so client agreed to move his account over. Thankfulness had crowded out worry. I had become so acutely aware of the great abundance that it made the uncertainty seem less important, if not altogether irrelevant. By the way, I still have every single one of those ‘gratitude post-it’ notes’ in my desk and will sometimes go back and read through them just for fun.
This is the time of year where we are naturally prompted to give thanks. And that’s good because gratitude is not natural, as Maslow laid out for us in the prior century. “Satisfied needs do not motivate” he told us. The evasive act of thankfulness requires an advanced decision that must be charged upon with intentionality, as it does not naturally darken our door on the regular. And that should be our mandate — to seek peace by never looking inward, but by lovingly acknowledging that which is right and good within and around. Come to think of it, I’ve never known a peaceful man that thinks only of himself and/or rejects the virtue of self-abnegation. Have you?
This Christmas, it is my hope that you will take seriously gratitude’s authority over the negative by recognizing and enumerating the splendid abundance of what’s right in your life. You’ll find that it’s a really long list. Merry Christmas!
Matthew Trivett of Johnson City is an investment adviser.