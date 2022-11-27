Matthew Trivett, Community Voices

As we stand in the wake of Thanksgiving and the precipice of Christmas, for many, the Norman Rockwell version of the holidays entered the realm of the illusory many moons ago. Some find themselves standing alone in a room full of shadows this time of year, cast by illness, regret, death, and a myriad of other sufferings routinely found within the human experience. The arrival of the holidays in no way erases the reality of such pain. In fact, if anything, it amplifies the anguish.

Every ounce of empirical data is now showing that mental illness is rising fast among our population, not the least of which is frighteningly manifesting itself amongst the youth. According to the CDC, suicide rates have increased 33% from 1999 to 2019, a set of years that do not capture the pandemic and all of its accompanying emotional shrapnel. What is, or should be, the takeaway? And while we’re pondering that question, what should the message be to all those who find themselves shrouded in inescapable darkness? While I am in no way qualified to offer any sort of medical advice about mental health, I can offer somewhat of an anecdote that I have personally found useful.

