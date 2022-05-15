Seniors on a high school or a university campus always look forward to graduation. Congratulations to those who have successfully reached this milestone in their life. It is not the end of the road for learning and self improvement. It is the beginning.
Learning is a lifelong process because of major changes due to technology and advancements in everything dealing with life. Hopefully, graduating seniors will make the most of their individual talents, their skill-levels that education improved, and their individual ability and drive to succeed.
Based on previous data, we know that not every senior will get to “walk the line” across the stage to receive a well-earned diploma or a degree.
High schools in Northeast Tennessee have graduation rates much higher than colleges or universities. High schools have between 5% and 12% who are unable to graduate with their class. Most area universities and colleges sometimes struggle to get to 50% graduation rates after six years by students hoping to conclude their degree.
High school data revealed that 88.7% of students in Tennessee graduated on time in 2020-21. There was a decline of 0.9% from the 2020 rate of 89.6%.
The ABCs of success in school have always been Attendance, Behavior and Course performance. It does not take a genius to determine why some students do not graduate. Most often it is not attending every day to learn something new and staying on track to complete the requirements for the course.
Unfortunately, a small number are unable to do the work academically. For others it seems life issues such as pregnancy, health problems and perhaps incarceration (college level) along with having to work to support their family seems to deter some from attending school. Finances often get in the way; however, a personal drive can overcome some of those obstacles.
Some students kind of fade out of the system especially if they are frustrated or perhaps even bored, have few school-aged friends and lack the motivation skills to seek self-improvement. A small group has behavioral issues.
High schools have developed alternative schools to assist students with credit recovery and an attempt to rehabilitate students who have behavioral problems. Teaching specialists have been hired on the high school level to help direct and maintain a student’s direction to complete the requirements for graduation.
The high school equivalency exam commonly known as GED, which can be taken at age 17 in Tennessee with additional restrictions, isn’t counted in a state’s official graduation rate. The exam in Tennessee is now called the High School Equivalency Test (HiSet). If you are age 18, restrictions do not apply to take the HiSet exam. However, across the state, free prep classes are available to students seeking an equivalency high school diploma. You will be required to pay an exam fee.
In Tennessee, the number of citizens who do not have a high school diploma is 11.8% (roughly 826,000) out of a population of almost 7 million according to the latest census.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, adults age 25 and over that lack a high school diploma have median weekly earnings of $493 ($25,636 yearly). In the same age group, workers who have a high school diploma earn $678 ($35,256 yearly). The annual difference is $9,620. In a 40 year work cycle that amounts to $384,800 more earnings.
When inflation raises the wages of employees, that number grows even larger. It is simple math, something you learn in school. A diploma does make a financial difference in lifetime earnings. Lifetime earnings can have a major effect on your lifetime health — physical and financial. It also plays an important role in your retirement earnings.
The alternative to getting your high school diploma for those who did not graduate this year is made available through non-traditional means. Online high school is often free for full-time students, or for a fee, students who have failed a class needed to graduate can take it again online. Summer school is often available for those seeking to gain credit for a course failure.
The long term financial difference a college graduate can make over a high school graduate is over $1.2 million more in earnings. However, there are other factors that determine career earnings. Your age, your field of study, the chosen occupation, gender, race and ethnicity and location are factors that could lead to even higher earnings.
Some high school graduates (16%) earn more than half of workers with a bachelor’s degree. A college degree does not always equate to higher lifetime earnings. Interestingly, 23% of workers with some college education earn more than half of workers with a bachelor’s degree. Often workers with a bachelor’s degree (30%) earn more than half of workers with a master’s degree.
How much you make in a lifetime depends largely on your field of study and your ability to secure gainful employment in that field. Workers with degrees in architecture and engineering are at the top of earnings followed by majors in computers, statistics and mathematics and business majors. The secret to increased earnings is an individual’s abilities and their drive to succeed in their employment.
Often we have no knowledge that those who have been very successful in the business world actually were failures before they found the right combination for success. Henry Ford, Ford Motor Company founder, actually failed twice before he was successful in the vehicle industry he started in 1903. The test is — do you keep learning even if you are a graduate or not, knowing what your strengths are and what you can do for those whom you could serve.
Surround yourself with people that are better than you are. You are going to move in the direction of the people with whom you associate yourself. Become an avid reader of meaningful factual information and share your optimism. Focus on a sense of humor and humility. Share what you learn with other people.
If you are a graduate either from high school or a university, it is now time to roll up your sleeves and get to work on your next phase of life. Success is knocking on your door if you will just open that door and embrace with enthusiasm your next few steps as you enter into a new world of learning unlike what you have experienced thus far. We are all counting on you to do your part and are looking forward to your finding success in every endeavor of your life. Congratulations graduates on a job well done!