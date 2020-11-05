It’s hard to say whether Johnson City voters rejected partisanship outright in Tuesday’s City Commission election, but we can say that efforts from both local political parties to influence the outcome appeared to have no traction.
Two of the three winners — Aaron T. Murphy and incumbent Vice Mayor Joe Wise — appropriately ran non-partisan campaigns. They were persona non grata in the two parties’ political maneuvers, as they were excluded from partisan forums and promotions. Washington County’s Republican would-be political boss even went as far as to take out an ad attempting to paint Murphy and Wise as closet Democrats.
None of the silliness seemed to matter. This should be a lesson to local leaders in both parties: Keep your noses out of races intended to be non-partisan. Don’t waste time, money and political capital and risk alienating voters.
Candidates for city office — and in the town of Jonesborough — do not declare a party or participate in primary elections. It should stay that way. Let each candidate’s character and vision for the municipality be the determinant factors. Tuesday’s outcome speaks to that.
The even better news about Tuesday’s city races is that our elected governing bodies will better reflect the composition of Johnson City.
For the first time in history, three Black citizens will serve in elected positions. Murphy will be joined by Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee, who won a seat on the Johnson City Board of Education, and Michelle Treece, who is amid a four-year school board term.
And while Mayor Jenny Brock will remain the sole woman on the five-member City Commission, four of seven school board members will be women after Ginger Carter and Beth Simpson join the panel.
Regardless of ethnicity and gender, all of these elected officials bring their own qualifying experiences to their boards. That’s how it should be.
A community is best served when its elected bodies have long reach and depth. So this is good for Johnson City, and it’s good for the citizens the city serves.
We’d like to see that same level of representation filter down into government’s ranks — in employment, in leadership and in approach. Everything from mentoring in schools to police procedures and composition are at stake. This was a common theme in the campaign, and if the winners take any message to heart, let it be that.
While we did not endorse every winner in this election, we certainly have faith that they were all in the races for the right reasons and will be of service to this community. Johnson City voters should be proud of what they accomplished in this election.
While our nation remains divided as evidenced by the unsettled state of the presidency on Election Night, Johnson City seems to be on a different path for its own future.
We wish the best for Murphy, Wise and incumbent Todd Fowler, who led the ticket for the City Commission, as well Carter, Greenlee and Simpson. Johnson City is counting on each of you to make a difference.