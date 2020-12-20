I am not sure that “Jeopardy!” will ever be the same. Without Alex Trebek as host, it will not be the same. He was a wonderful host and was loved by many people. We will surely miss him when his last episode airs on Jan. 8.
My love of “Jeopardy!” goes back many, many years. Watching it every night after the news hour is a ritual at our house, and I have used the game “Jeopardy!” in many other ways as well.
When I was in graduate school in the Reading Department at East Tennessee State University, I had a class with Dr. Flora Joy. She showed us how to make a “Jeopardy!” board to use when teaching reading skills. It was made of a sheet of poster board with strips of card stock added so you could slip cards with dollar amounts on them under each category. The board could be used over and over with a class to review what had been taught. I used it with my class of third-graders for many years. It was a great learning tool and the students loved it.
In that same time period, our children were involved with Bible Quiz at our church. We had an electronic buzzer which had hand-held signaling devices for each team member. It worked very much like the signaling devices on “Jeopardy!”
My daughter, who taught elementary school at that time, often borrowed the buzzer and used it with her class to quiz them on American history. She would even play the “Jeopardy!” tune on the keyboard to make the game more realistic. The students loved it, and they were learning as well as having fun.
When I moved from classroom teacher to librarian, I used the “Jeopardy!” game in my library skills classes. I discovered that I could use a spread sheet on the computer to make a “Jeopardy!” board. The nice thing about it was that I could play an entire game with my class, marking out the money amounts they had “won” and the computer kept track of their winnings. The technology made it better than the cardboard game. I often used it to review what I taught about books, authors, etc.
One interesting observation about the game was that the brightest students who knew most of the answers would very often forget to form their answers in the form of a question. I also noticed that students with quick reflexes could get questions because they could buzz in so quickly. Overall it was a great tool to have in the classroom.
I have used the game in other ways also. I once had a game between three pastors and three teenagers. It was interesting to see how quickly the pastors would blurt out an answer without forming it as a question.
I have also used the game with my adult ladies Sunday school class to review material taught. Even adults love to play games and test their skills.
What will “Jeopardy!” be like? Who will be the new host? Where can they find someone who can read all the clues so perfectly no matter what language they are written in? I am sure there is someone out there who will fit the bill. We will have to wait and see if the new “Jeopardy!” is as good as the old one has been. Goodbye, Mr. Trebek, rest in peace.
