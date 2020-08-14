In a previous column, I introduced you to Bella, my dog. She is a good dog, and we have many fascinating interactions. I thought to bring you another of our conversations.
Bella has appointed herself personnel manager of our house and adjacent territories. To tell the truth, she acts more like the sheriff.
When she is outside with the cats, she barks when they scratch at the back door and want to come in. I hear her barking and go to the back door. Sure enough, there’s a cat at the door wanting to come in. I thank her for watching over the other critters in the house. She doesn’t acknowledge me.
Inside the house, if there is an altercation between two cats, Bella leaps into the fray and makes everyone back off. Even if a cat belches too loudly, or knocks something off a table, Bella rushes to the scene of the infraction and makes sure everyone is copasetic.
And she closely monitors our activities, sometimes observing from the front room, sometimes from the kitchen.
She gives no quarter to anyone who delivers anything to our front door.
I am a novice dog owner, so yesterday, I thought to learn more about her culture. I suggested she take a nap, as she had been following me around the house for a half-hour.
She regarded me with the look. That look. The look that indicates I don’t, I can’t, I could never, ever understand.
Bella: You know what? I have a job to do. I’ll say that again, so that it sinks in. I. Have. A. Job. To. Do.
Jeff: You don’t have to put a period after every word, Bella. I get it.
Bella: I wonder if you do, Jeff. You don’t make it easy, you know. You move around a lot. Sleep in the bedroom, make coffee in the kitchen, then check your e-mail in the office, then watch Andrea Mitchell in the front room, then check the mail box, then go back to the computer, then into the hot tub for a half hour and on and on. So don’t get your shorts in a twist, OK? I hafta make sure you are OK. That’s my job.
Jeff: OK? How could I be less than OK? I am in my own house, there are four walls around me and a roof over my head and the air conditioner is keeping us cool. My cell phone is charged, my car has a full tank of gas, there’s food in the fridge, I can pay my bills and the newspaper lands on the front porch every morning. Ain’t that enough for you?
Bella: No need to go over-the-top. I am not worried about your immediate situation. I am concerned about you.
Jeff: Me? I’m fine.
Bella: You don’t seem to have energy. Sometimes, you don’t seem to care about tomorrow. I haven’t been here that long, but I know what I see.
Jeff. I am 72 years old! Do you expect me to have the health and energy I had when I was 30?
Bella: I am concerned, Jeff.
Jeff: Is that why you follow me around?
Bella: No, that’s my programming.
Jeff: Well, then, what is it? Why should you care?
Bella: It’s my job. And ... I like you. You got me outta that cage in Chattanooga. And you feed me decent food. I was scared at first, but now I feel good about where I am.
Jeff: Alright, fine. You are happy here in Johnson City. But do you suppose you can just let it go now? The way you follow me around is just plain creepy.
Bella: I’m afraid that’s just not possible, Jeff. It’s the way it is.
And so it continues. Bella follows my wife most of the time, on account of she was the first person Bella met when she was sprung from the shelter. But if my wife isn’t around, Bella follows me, making sure I’m not in trouble.
About six months after Bella came to us, my wife left to visit her grandchildren in Florida. Bella and I stayed home and watched TV. One night, after binge-watching “Lonesome Dove,” I thought to take Bella on her nightly walk. So I grabbed her leash and off we went.
At that time, I was not aware of the irregularities in the sidewalks as I am now. Today, I know every crack, every hole, every uneven piece of sidewalk within four blocks of my house. At that time, I was ignorant of all that, and I stumbled on an unrepaired section of sidewalk on Stuart Street between Unaka and Watauga and fell on my face just 50 feet from my front door.
Bella: Jeff, What’s going on? What are you doing on the ground? Are you OK?
Jeff: No, Bella. I am not OK. My knee hurts, I jammed my fingers and they are swollen. And I hurt all over.
Bella: OK, let’s go. Let’s go home and get some bandages and medicine. C’mon, get up.
Jeff: I don’t wanna get up, Bella. Everything hurts. Just please leave me alone. I’ll be OK in a few minutes.
Bella: That won’t do, Jeff. Get up. Let’s go home. You are lying on the sidewalk. I know that is not right.
Jeff: Of course I am lying on the sidewalk. That’s what happens when you fall down.
Bella: Jeff, get up. We hafta go home.
Jeff: Would you please!? Give. Me. A. Moment. I hurt all over. And my glasses are bent like a pretzel. I can’t see straight.
Bella: Jeff, there’s no one here to help you except me. I can’t fix your glasses and I can’t make you feel better. But I can tell you that you gotta get up and go home. Look, it’s right over there. Come on. Get up. Come on.
Eventually, I got up. Falling at my age not only hurts, it also intimidates. Getting vertical with no assistance is a Herculean feat. But I did it, God knows how.
And you know what? Bella stayed with me, tugging her leash behind her. She never left me.
And we walked home. Well, she walked. I limped.
And now, I don’t question her when she follows me around the house. I know that she’s just doing her job.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.