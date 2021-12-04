Today at 2 p.m. in Greene Stadium, the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will take on the Kennesaw State Owls in the second round of the national FCS playoff tournament.
We’re certainly rooting for the home team for this game, and we hope you are too.
The Bucs’ players and coaches have worked hard this season to earn an impressive 10-1 record and a seventh seed in the tournament.
It’s only been a short six years since the football program returned to ETSU, and it’s made great strides toward competitiveness and achieving community support in that time.
Even before the school axed the team in 2003, fans had already abandoned them. Students and in-town residents preferred to watch the Vols play on television than attend a live game in the minidome.
Contrast that with today, when cheering fans — who maybe didn’t know what they had ‘til it was gone — pack Greene Stadium, breaking record after record for attendance numbers.
This stellar season has energized not only Johnson City, but a large swath of the region. Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Jonesborough all declared Friday “Blue and Gold Day,” to celebrate and support the team.
Having a central, multi-community rallying point is fantastic for regional cohesion, and may help regionalization efforts stick this time.
We hope the fans who have flocked to this team’s side aren’t fairweather fans, and stick with the Bucs through any future dry spells, too.
If you haven’t had the chance to take in a game at Greene Stadium, you may have to wait until next year, but it’s worth it.
In the meantime, pick up some Bucs apparel to prepare for the next Blue and Gold Day.
Good luck to the men who will take the field today, and go Bucs!