This year’s production of “Liberty!” is underway on the grounds of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area near the banks of the Watauga River in Elizabethton. After taking a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the 42nd season of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama.
This year’s production is also beginning a bit earlier than in the past. The performances have been held traditionally in July, but as Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson reported in Thursday’s newspaper, organizers hope staging the shows in June might better accommodate families with children enrolled in summer school and avoid the mid-summer thunderstorms.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday and Saturday June 4-5 and June 11-12; and Thursday, Friday, Saturday June 17-19 and June 24-26.
“Liberty!” illustrates the best of the American spirit of freedom and justice. More than 200 years ago, frontiersmen, tradesmen and clergymen from the area assembled at Fort Watauga to carve out a system of government that would stand as a model for a burgeoning nation.
The drama, which was originally produced under the title “The Wataugans,” has become an important part of preserving the region’s history.
It is a story that has inspired generations of Northeast Tennessee residents, and it would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteer actors — men, women and children — who come together each year to bring history alive. It is these dedicated thespians who make “Liberty!” the learning experience that it is.
“Liberty!” tells the story of how America’s first free and independent government was formed, shows the events leading to the Transylvania Purchase and chronicles the courage and determination of the Overmountain Men who mustered at Sycamore Shoals before heading to battle British loyalists at Kings Mountain.
Tickets can be purchased online at TheLibertyDrama.com. All seating is general admission.
Admission prices are $18 for adults and $14 for seniors. Admission for children 6 to 17 years of age is $8. Children 5 years old and younger are admitted free.
Veterans and first responders admission is $9. Friends of Sycamore Shoals admission is $10.