The holiday season is upon us again, and some of our neighbors are in need.
Press Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg wrote earlier this week about the Johnson City Salvation Army, which on Monday was still searching for shoppers for 1,035 of the children in its Angel Tree program. That’s still three-quarters of the children in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties who need gifts donated.
The deadline to provide gifts is Sunday, but the streamlined donation process created this year to circumvent the worst risks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes a last-minute push possible.
This year, there is an online Walmart gift registry of coats, shoes and toys for these children. If you can, please consider visiting https://bit.ly/33N4BNE and donating what you can.
Your help will make the holidays brighter for area children who could use a little cheer.
In conjunction with the Angel Tree program, the Johnson City Press’ Christmas Box drive is underway and still accepting donations to provide holiday dinner staples and gift certificates for groceries to more than 1,000 families and seniors in our area.
The Christmas Box is a 501©3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
Donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.
While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
It has been a tough year for many people in our area, and any donations will be appreciated and can make a difference.