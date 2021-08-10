At an outdoor kickoff last week — changed to a drop-in event because of a surge in COVID-19 cases locally — the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands began its annual fundraising drive.
The organization supports dozens of nonprofits and their programs in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties to improve the health, education and financial stability of the people who live in our region.
Funds raised each year by the United Way’s campaign are vital to many of these agencies and their missions of charity.
During the campaign season, the organization partners with businesses in the area to offer donation and volunteer opportunities to the businesses’ employees.
If you own or manage a business in East Tennessee, please consider reaching out to the United Way to bring those opportunities to your employees. If you’re an employee of a business offering these opportunities, please consider contributing your time or money.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic destabilized the lives and finances of many of our neighbors. Even before its negative effects took hold in our region, there were countless people in need.
A small pledge to the United Way could help get them back on track.
Visit unitedwayetnh.org/donate/ to donate online or call 423-220-1229 for more ways to give.