The new Appalachian League will take some getting used to, but if we give it a chance it’ll be worth our time.
Although the games won’t be played by professionals, the quality of baseball is expected to be very high with elite college freshmen and sophomores who have been targeted and invited to participate by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the country’s governing body for amateur baseball.
Like the former version of the Appalachian League, many of these players will eventually appear in the big leagues.
The Johnson City Doughboys, named after the nickname given to World War I soldiers with a nod to the Doughboys statue in Memorial Park behind TVA Credit Union Ballpark, will begin the season June 3 with a home game against the Bristol State Liners.
The atmosphere at TVA Credit Union Ballpark should be as exciting as always as General Manager Zac Clark and his crew will continue the promotions and food and drink specials to which Johnson City fans have become accustomed. Once again, the ever popular Perch beer garden will be the place to be on a hot summer night.
Clark has been the Appalachian League’s executive of the year for the last two seasons and the team won the league’s promotional award for the last three. The Johnson City Cardinals had set its own franchise attendance record for four consecutive seasons.
On the field, Johnson City has been a success as well. The Cards won five Appy League championships in the last 10 seasons, including the last “professional” Appy League title, beating the Burlington Royals — now Sock Puppets — in the championship series.
It’s true that the old Appalachian League won’t be that easy to forget. It had become an important institution in Johnson City and in the other cities of the league.
It was a simple reminder of what baseball should be about. The rookie league was made up of franchises from small towns in Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, and those who attended games regularly were die-hard fans who were absolutely devoted to their respective teams.
But like the old Appalachian League, we believe this new incarnation will be a genuine point of civic pride and an economic generator for Johnson City and other franchise cities.
By the time the Doughboys play their first game, it will have been 640 days since the Cards’ last home game, in the 2019 playoffs. Johnson City is starving for baseball and the Doughboys should fill that need quite nicely.
Season tickets and merchandise will be going on sale soon.