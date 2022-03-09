Earlier this week, Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts offered some informative reporting on a group often overlooked — grandparents serving as primary caregivers for their grandchildren.
The factors leading to the formation of these particular family units are varied, and they’re more common than you might realize. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 75,000 grandparents caring for their grandchildren in Tennessee.
Many of these Tennesseans, after raising children of their own and retiring, are on fixed incomes with little left for the necessities of child-rearing.
Thankfully, state lawmakers and Gov. Bill Lee have recognized the difficulties these families are facing and are trying to help.
A bill under consideration by the General Assembly proposes providing relative caregivers making less than double the income of federal poverty guidelines up to half of the assistance currently paid to foster parents.
Gov. Lee included the bill as part of his legislative agenda, meaning he’d like it to be a priority for the state.
For many of the grandparents stretching Social Security benefits and relying on a disconnected network of charitable organizations to make ends meet for their nontraditional families, this extra funding each month could be life changing.
We hope legislators expedite this bill and give grandparent caregivers and their grandchildren the best chance at a bright future.