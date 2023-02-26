Charles Moore, Community Voices

Charles Moore

Here we are in a new year. Birthdays start fresh. Equinox and such continue as always. The days and weeks and months will stream by us at some fantastic rate. As I age time seems to speed up.

But getting older is not such a bad thing. I read recently where “older” is an adjective meaning “been there, done a lot, still ready to do more.” To think otherwise, how else would anyone ever get out of bed?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you