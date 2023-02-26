Here we are in a new year. Birthdays start fresh. Equinox and such continue as always. The days and weeks and months will stream by us at some fantastic rate. As I age time seems to speed up.
But getting older is not such a bad thing. I read recently where “older” is an adjective meaning “been there, done a lot, still ready to do more.” To think otherwise, how else would anyone ever get out of bed?
Of course I am not who I was at 50. And at 50 I was not who I was at 20. Do I want to be? Am I that retro? Sometimes when health issues come knocking I wish I was more agile and quicker on my feet. But, that is not going to happen. Being a bit quicker of mind, hopefully, I appreciate all the experiences and life-living and am not quite yet ready to call it curtains.
Let’s not confuse quicker of mind with quicker at sounding off or overtalking. Many older folks get accused, by the quick of mouth, with being feeble-minded. After 50 years of being quiet we are ready to speak. So whatever is at the front of the mind pops out first.
An old adage is that we are a bit slow at recalling the memories just because we have accumulated a lot of memories. Once in a while I will suggest that the reason we don’t remember some name or person or place right off is that those details have become unimportant.
It is expected, if you’re 20 years old and can remember your second-grade teacher’s name. Try it again at 70. If you can, be happy!
And, a certain politeness requires patience before answering. A friend says that just because we talk slow doesn’t mean we think slow. I like to think I was brought up to be polite!
Us old folks can attest that we parked all the unimportant details of work life, the mundane, the routine, and the ugly, in a corner. We replaced those with memorizing over 150 species of birds. Or a love of music that translates into new muscle memory for playing piano. One of my friends who was into computers from the very start said something to the effect that the brain has better memory but the computer has better recall.
I don’t have to feed data into my onboard-meta-cloud-computer, it comes naturally with waking up and smelling the rain or watching the birds at the feeder. I find it ludicrous to imagine that futurists suggest two Artificial-Intelligent machines would carry on an intelligent conversation about the smell of fall in the air. “Intelligence” would be defined by the individual human, me, for instance.
Like Mark Twain, I would rather watch the human parade with amusement rather than judgment. I want to celebrate the “awe,” according to Father Gregory Boyle. There is a certain enjoyment in watching the pomp and circumstance dance past my eyes, for a while. Being idle does has its moments, until one of many realities set in and ruins the day.
I take it as an advantage to have witnessed 50 years of political shenanigans. It’s like deja vu all over again.
My reaction times are not quite what they used to be. A true statement as far as it goes, this is a common accusation. Most often I think it is an accusation made by some in great fear of aging. Slowing down (a very subjective measurement) is a rather unnoticed change.
Experiences are part and parcel of the living and learning process, the kind of thing to which we ought to pay more attention. Experience is how we cope with a world that is zooming by. At any age, in any situation, everyone adapts. We live and we learn. This is natural and a benefit of a large brain that learns quickly.
But learning at any age is driven by curiosity, not by threats of unemployment or other artificial punishments. The adaption to surroundings began at birth and continues through old age, we get pretty good at dodging problems.
If being able to imagine “What if?” separates us from the worms, perhaps we should spend more of our valuable time exploring new memories.
The world has changed and will continue to change so a person ought to get ready for it. Time, measured in Summer Solstice, goes by much too quickly.
Charles Moore lives in Johnson City.