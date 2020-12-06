Online polls like those on our website are not scientific samples, but they can offer a glimpse at attitudes toward particular attitudes.
So while we won’t hang our hats on the results of our most recent question, they nonetheless are of grave concern, especially in light of recent trends in the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The poll asked visitors to our site whether they would take a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. As of this writing, most people answered yes or expressed uncertainty, but 30 percent answered no.
Again, this is a small, non-scientific sample, but knowing that three people in 10 who answered intend to refuse the vaccine is startling.
We suspect these are among the same selfish people who refuse to wear face coverings in public settings, placing themselves and others they encounter at risk of contracting the virus, or equally dangerous anti-vaxxers.
Despite the advice of health professionals and other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic is raging across the country and right here in Northeast Tennessee. Hospitalization and death records are frequently eclipsed.
The situation is so dire that Ballad Health has again ended non-emergent procedures at its hospitals to devote resources to COVID-19 care and ordered a supplemental mobile morgue to hold the dead. Sixty-one people in Ballad’s facilities have died in the last seven days.
Far too many families are suffering. Ask the loved ones of Cindy and Phil Torbett about the devastation this plague can bring to a single family. The much-loved Johnson City couple were both hospitalized in intensive care, and Cindy did not pull through.
Still, it’s business as usual for many people who either are in denial about the danger or callously disregarding the lives of others. We have two chances to end this pandemic — adherence to precautions and accepting vaccinations when they arrive.
One might think the promise of safe, effective vaccines coming in 2021 would offer hope, but if people do not get vaccinated, the virus will continue to wreak havoc for months on end. It will continue to tax our health care system, injure and kill vulnerable people and extend the need for social distancing and other precautions.
Vaccines will not be 100 percent effective, but they will help right the ship.
Please, get in line when the vaccines are available, and in the meantime, wash up frequently, mask up, don’t gather in large groups, limit trips in public and maintain safe distances.
We can move past this, but only if enough of us care enough about one another and ourselves to do the right thing.