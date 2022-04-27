Animal shelters in our region are preparing for an onslaught of strays as the temperature warms, and they need everyone’s help to weather the influx.
Each spring marks the start of a new kitten season, when cats give birth to hundreds of unwanted animals that end up on shelters’ doorsteps.
Tammy Davis, director of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter told Press reporter Jonathan Roberts this week that it seems kitten season gets longer every year.
Davis and her staff are already gearing up for the expected flood of felines and will hold a kitten shower donation drive this Saturday for funds and needed items to help care for the animals.
The shelter needs items like canned and dry food, litter, toys, treats and cleaning supplies. For a full list, visit bit.ly/3Ke2mWi.
Animal lovers can also help shelters relieve the burden of pets in their care by adopting or fostering.
Hundreds of grateful and loving animals are currently looking for forever homes and would make terrific companions.
Current pet owners can also proactively help control the pet population by having their pets spayed and neutered. One of the best ways to prevent unwanted animals is to keep them from being born in the first place.
It’s up to us to do our parts to help care for our animal friends.