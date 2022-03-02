Lawmakers should get a bill under consideration in Nashville this week chugging along toward a high-speed passage.
The proposed bill would task the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations with conducting a feasibility study of expanding Amtrak’s passenger railroad service in Tennessee.
Filed by two Nashville Democrats, a preliminary rail line suggested would connect Nashville and Atlanta with a stop in Chattanooga, but other lawmakers see potential to connect other parts of the state as well.
Bristol’s Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Republican who has signed onto the bill as a co-sponor, told Nashville’s Newschannel 5 he’d like to see a line meet a new Amtrak service planned by Virginia at the state border and extend it through East Tennessee. The opportunities for tourism and other travel are great, he said.
The state may be a little late to join the push for passenger rail, but now may be the best opportunity in years to hop aboard.
A federal infrastructure improvement plan earmarked $66 billion for Amtrak improvement and expansion, and national polls show overwhelming agreement from Americans that passenger rail service should be a priority.
We agree, and we believe the TACIR study should be fast-tracked.
Traffic congestion, volatile fuel prices and increasing pollution show the need for a public transit system that is convenient, reliable and less expensive in our state and region.
People in our region would welcome the opportunity, too. Dozens of Letters to the Forum poured into the Press’ offices in December when our Question of the Week asked about interest in passenger rail.
We ask our state legislators to vote for House Bill 2278 and Senate Bill 2602 to conduct the TACIR study, and we encourage our congressional delegation to support expanding passenger rail service whenever possible on the national level.