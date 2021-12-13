It has been a tradition with my dining partner and I that the next meal after our Big Feed on Thanksgiving Day should involve the German concept of “gemutlichkeit” (“coziness” in English). In Johnson City, there is only one man that can fill our request for gemutlichkeit and our tummies at the same time, and that is Andreas Herholz, proprietor of Freiberg’s German Restaurant in downtown Johnson City.
First impressions
From Interstate 26, take Exit 23 to East Market Street into downtown Johnson City. Where East Market crosses Buffalo Street, there is a parking lot handy just across the railroad tracks, or you can turn left onto East Main Street and park there.
Freiberg’s occupies the renovated Tennessee National Bank building on Fountain Square in the center of downtown. The restaurant provides a historic backdrop for the Johnson City landmark “Lady of the Fountain.”
Inside Freiberg’s you will find a spacious, two-level dining room with a very high ceiling. There is seating for customers on two levels; downstairs can accommodate 40 or so, while 30 can tread the staircase to the loft. To the rear of the first floor is a well-appointed bar, with restroom access close at hand. The kitchen is located behind the bar area.
Selections
My dining partner and I decided to have our dine-around bunch friend the Retiree join us as part of our after-Thanksgiving tradition, which she accepted. After a quick check for availability, our friend told our server Christian to bring her an order of Freiberg’s signature entrée, sauerbraten ($18.99) together with some classic Rotekohl (red cabbage) and Bavarian-style potato salad as her side orders. My dining partner wanted schnitzel, specifically Jaegerschnitzel ($14.99) done Freiberg’s way, being a pork cutlet pounded flat, breaded, pan-fried and then served with side orders of Bratkartoffeln (German-style potatoes and onions) and the red cabbage. After much thought, I decided to see how Freiberg’s German kitchen handled a Hungarian dish, choosing a regular-size order of their Goulasch ($14.99) together with Bratkartoffeln and some of Freiberg’s own sauerkraut on the side.
How it tastes
As you might expect, preparing sauerbraten takes patience. First, you have to immerse the half-inch thick slices of lean top round beef in a three-day marinade of wine, vinegar and proprietary spices. After further steps involving, among others the sautéing of the beef, you then slowly oven-simmer the marinated beef four hours in a mixture of the marinade and sugar. You then serve it with German-style red cabbage and whatever version of potatoes is your favorite. In the Retiree’s entrée, the potatoes are potato salad done Bavarian style, with bacon crumbles, chopped pickles and onions and a tarragon-based dressing holding it all together. All in all, sauerbraten is definitely a meal to linger over, especially when dining at Freiberg’s.
My dining partner’s Jaegerschnitzel took a flattened and breaded pork cutlet, pan-fried it and then gently spread a glorious sauce of bacon, onion and mushrooms over it. The result was an accurate depiction of gemutlichkeit as shown by the huge smile on my dining partner’s face as forkfuls of the schnitzel were followed at regular intervals by forkfuls of Bratkartoffeln and Rotekohl.
As for my Goulasch, let’s talk portion control. Though the personal size of this entree is a sufficient quantity of yumminess for my tummy (and, I suspect, yours), Freiberg’s does have a larger portion available ($18.99) for those whose appetite is heartier. Here, the two side orders are replaced by having the Goulasch served over a sizable quantity of fried or mashed potatoes. Either way, this is an “Inspired by Andreas” meal that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
The menu calls this inspired mélange of stewed beef, onions, garlic and Hungarian paprika the “King of Soups.”
Soup can only dream of being this superb.
The bottom line
Showing up at Freiberg’s for lunch will get you a lunch portion of a supper entree plus two sides and a drink for just over $10. For a light lunch, try Freiberg’s lentil soup and a side salad: at $4.99 it is hands-down the best lunch value in town.
Freiberg’s is a cornerstone of the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene. Proprietor Herholz runs a restaurant where coziness and truly luscious food greet you at the front door, and then become companions on your own search for gemutlichkeit.
Here’s hoping you find yours very soon.
