Which parent was the strongest disciplinarian during your childhood years? Do you remember their techniques to prevent you from making what could possibly be a mistake? Was it just a plain “stop” or “you’ll suffer the consequences” if you go there? Perhaps, you just knew better than to get into trouble because you knew what would follow when your parents found out.
So what happened when you became an adult? Who keeps you grounded so that you do not get into trouble? Have you learned that your words spoken or actions taken or not taken are powerful tools? Did you ever lie to your parents and they later found out you had lied to them? Did you suffer some punishing consequences?
The controversy over ETSU’s basketball team kneeling during the playing of the national anthem seems to have gotten some traction among certain individuals. So let’s look at it from a different viewpoint.
On Jan. 6 we all witnessed an attempt to stop the constitutional responsibility of Congress to validate the votes of the Electoral College. The armed riot that occurred at the Capitol was preceded with a big lie about a stolen election. We watched as white supremacists carried the Confederate flag through the Capitol hallways.
Locally, who among our elected politicians spoke out about their disgust of the actions taken by the armed Capitol rioters? Did you hear anything from any of the elected individuals in our region about the big lie or the Confederate flag in the hallways of Congress?
Rep. Diane Harshbarger voted “no” in accepting the valid Constitutional ballots of the Electoral College from several states. Did any other locally elected individuals publicly comment about the action of Rep. Harshbarger’s vote against following the Constitution?
Had the insurrection been successful, what would have been the result? Would we no longer be a constitutional government or a democrat republic?
The big lie was promoted in states where Blacks and Latinos live and work. How do you think Blacks or Latinos feel about being told their votes should not count or that they had voted illegally? Were you outraged? Did you speak out about such baseless nonsense especially after 60 court cases challenging the election were tossed out and multiple recounts revealed nothing that would change the election? The big lie is still being promoted.
The Supreme Court just recently refused to hear any more election challenges because all challenges have been meaningless. Was the big lie a racist remark?
If you misbehaved as a child, your mother, your father or both had a conversation with you about your misbehavior and why as a parent they were displeased with your misbehaving. After the conversation, you most likely had a better understanding of why your parents were upset. And perhaps you learned your lesson.
The ETSU basketball team has publicly stated that their kneeling was not out of disrespect to the United States flag or the national anthem. It was an attempt to get those in leadership roles to engage in a community conversation about racist remarks, actions or non-actions by some individuals that were disrespectful to members of the Black and Latino communities including ETSU’s basketball team.
We witnessed state Representatives Hicks and Alexander, state Senators Crowe, Lundberg and Rep. Harshbarger responding immediately after they learned that ETSU’s basketball team had kneeled during the playing of the national anthem. Their response was about denying individuals their right to freedom of speech. They failed to mention racism, the real purpose of kneeling.
Did any of these five provide a press release about their disgust of the armed Capitol riot or the Confederate flag being carried by white supremacists into the hallways of the Capitol? Did they make an attempt to get interviewed by the press to show their outrage with the Capitol insurrection or the big lie?
Non-response to actions by any elected individual that appears to promote racism or disrespect to any citizen essentially says you are okay with the words or actions of others. Was that the message the state representatives and senators wanted to convey to those whom they represent?
Conversation is a two-way street. Having a public conversation about the issue is the best way to better understand how individuals feel about racism or other topics important to a community.
ETSU basketball team’s actions were to get you involved in a public conversation about being disrespectful to any citizen, especially Black or Latino citizens. Above all, those who profess to be Christian should not use words or actions that do not promote a Christ-like response.
How many Christians have responded by words or actions against the big lie? Did some Christians help promote the big lie? Are some Christians still promoting the big lie or denying the insurrection?
The members of ETSU’s basketball team would feel better accepted if they could have a community conversation about racism and being respectful. Perhaps you thought they were being disrespectful. Their own words say differently.
The time has arrived when we should have public conversations about racism and being respectful toward all individuals. After all, we are all good citizens and we can solve any of our problems when we work together as a caring community regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
This is another reason why we should have a Community Equity Advisory Board so residents can have a dialog with elected community leaders about making improvements in the life of every citizen.
Racism of all kind needs to be eradicated from every walk of life. Join the conversation. Free speech is your constitutional right.