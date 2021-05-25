A celebratory “Pizza, pizza!” is in order for Paige Tyree and her employees at her Little Caesars Pizza franchises in Mountain City and Boone and North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Tyree told Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson last week that the three restaurants emerged from the long winter of the 2020 pandemic in great shape for the future.
Benefiting from not having dining rooms included in their business model, the Little Caesars workers spent the lost year focused on ensuring cleanliness and rethinking practices to best eliminate waste.
By following expert-recommended sanitation guidelines and enforcing measures to prevent virus transmission, like maintaining social distancing, the three locations never closed a single day because of COVID-19.
That record is commendable for Tyree and her employees, and it’s probably one of the reasons why she, unlike many restaurant operators across the country, isn’t struggling to hire workers now.
For more than a year, these essential workers were able to keep families in their communities fed because they were safe and smart about it. It’s a big responsibility, and they did well.
Kudos to Tyree and her team for making the best of a bad situation.