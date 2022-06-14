Today is Flag Day, which was established by Congress in 1949 to commemorate the date that the Second Constitutional Congress in 1777 officially adopted a flag that would become one of this nation’s most cherished symbols.
Flag Day is not a federal holiday, so it doesn’t always get the respect it deserves. In fact, some calendars don’t even mark Flag Day for observance.
That may be the reason so many Americans forget to display their flags on this date. You will undoubtedly see more flags unfurled on Independence Day.
In fact, the Fourth of July may be the only time of the year when many Americans raise a flag at their homes.
If you are going to hoist a flag, then you should follow proper etiquette in doing so. Some tips from the U.S. Flag Code include:
• When displayed from a staff projecting horizontally or at an angle from a window sill, balcony, or front of a building, the union of the flag should be seen at the peak of the staff.
• The American flag must be flown above all other flags on the same pole.
• The flag should only be flown in a respectable condition. Torn or tattered flags should not be displayed.
• Only all-weather flags should be flown during inclement weather.
• A flag may only be displayed for 24 hours if it is properly illuminated at night.
Finally, there are also some very specific rules for disposing of a tattered or torn flag. The U.S. Flag Code instructs: “The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Afterward, the ashes should be buried in a ceremony.
There are many organizations that will help you retire your flag in a correct and respectful manner. They include Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Boy Scouts of America.
American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 has a red-, white- and blue-painted flag disposal drop-off box located near the post’s headquarters at the Dairy Queen, 402 E. Market St., Johnson City. In conjunction with the Boy Scouts, Post 24 properly disposed of more than 300 discarded flags in 2020.
Jonesborough’s Flag Committee has partnered with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC over the years to retire more than 1,000 flags from the region in an annual ceremony.
Flag disposal drop-off boxes are also located at the Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough Post Office and David Crockett High School.