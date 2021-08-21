A dangerous and possibly criminal situation earlier this month in Erwin highlights the problems inherent in Tennessee’s bail bonds system.
According to Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson, three armed men working for a private bail bonding company kicked in the door of a home with a sleeping 15-year-old upstairs, searched the girl before letting her call her father, and then rifled through drawers and cabinets.
Apparently, the men did not contact law enforcement officers before attempting to search for a woman alleged to have skipped bail, a woman a neighbor told them had not lived at the home for years.
In Tennessee, there’s an extremely limited licensure process for bail bondsmen — a criminal background check, eight hours of training annually and a $50 fee. For bounty hunters, those who track down bail jumpers for bondsmen, there are similarly lax requirements.
It’s clearly not enough.
A report last year to the Tennessee Supreme Court on indigent defendants suggested creating a state-run bail system instead of the current private system as a way to streamline the judicial process.
In our state, a private bail bonding company charges those who have been arrested a non-refundable fee, usually 10% of the full bail amount set by a judge, and promises the court the defendant will show up for scheduled hearings. If the person does not appear in court, the bondsman can hire a bounty hunter to find the person and bring them in.
Other states, like Kentucky, collect bail in-house from arrestees and use some of the money collected to help pay for attorneys for defendants who cannot afford them.
It’s a more efficient process and helps fund other needs the state would otherwise be on the hook for.
Another movement taking hold in a number of states is eliminating bail altogether for minor crimes.
According to the ACLU of Tennessee, about half of the state’s incarcerated population at any given time are pre-trial detainees who can’t afford to post their own bail. These are people who have not been convicted of a crime, who are presumed innocent under the eyes of the law, but are languishing behind bars.
The existing bail system allows those with the means to afford bail to go free before their court appointments, while keeping those who can’t pay in jail, where they can’t work or take care of obligations at home.
A bill introduced this year in the General Assembly that would have simply created a committee to examine the state’s bail practices and recommend changes was unceremoniously killed in the House’s Criminal Justice subcommittee, leaving little hope for reform.
It’s time we at least took a look at potential solutions for what’s obviously a broken system.