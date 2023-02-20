I’ve been fortunate in having parents who taught me about “eating fearlessly,” as in trying all kinds of foods from all over the world.

My education in the remarkably diverse and delightful world of Asian cuisine began at The Ningjing, a chop suey palace run by a local family whose kids were my schoolmates.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you