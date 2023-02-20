I’ve been fortunate in having parents who taught me about “eating fearlessly,” as in trying all kinds of foods from all over the world.
My education in the remarkably diverse and delightful world of Asian cuisine began at The Ningjing, a chop suey palace run by a local family whose kids were my schoolmates.
For my family, dining out at Ningjing wasn’t just a meal. It was a multi-sensory event for us all.
One such area restaurant that comes close to recreating my Ningjing experience is Elizabethton’s Red Ginger Buffet.
First impressions
To reach Red Ginger Buffet from Johnson City, take the four-lane U.S. Highway 321 to Elizabethton.
Though the Red Ginger Buffet storefront faces the four-lane portion of Elizabethton’s West Elk Avenue, access is found by turning left at the stoplight on West Elk at Hudson Drive, then turn left again onto Overmountain Drive. Turn left onto the second access road on your left, and bear right into Red Ginger’s ample parking lot.
After the front door, you are in the main dining area, with the cashier and carry-out counter in front of you. Red Ginger Buffet’s simplified interior décor opts for serenity and simplicity. In addition to the main dining area, there are two separate dining rooms, useful in handling customer overflow or for private parties. The buffet line occupies the rear fourth of the main dining area, with restroom access being found further along.
Selections
Red Ginger’s buffet is just the right size, and has a pleasantly diverse selection, something unknown to those other Asian buffets with 100-plus choices, all mediocre in provenance and of dubious preparation.
Red Ginger’s buffet philosophy is correct; you select your meal from a limited number of items, all of which are prepared with fresh ingredients and great care.
Though we could order form the menu, as it was Sunday, my dining partner and I decided we’d try the Sunday buffet ($9.55 each).
While making my selections, I kept an eye on what my dining partner was choosing.
My partner arrived back at the table with a tasting plate, diverse and interesting.
Spying the contents of my dining partner’s plate, I decided to concentrate on finger foods and appetizers.
How it tastes
Beginning with sweet and sour chicken, my partner then added some seafood delight, a kitchen-sized serving spoonful of coconut shrimp, a good bit of Singapore chow mein, some steamed broccoli and finishing off with some house special lo mein noodles.
My partner liked her sweet and sour chicken’s crunchy batter breading, and that the chicken was hot straight through, showing it had been cooked properly. The coconut shrimp were good but not impressively so; my partner opined that this dish could have used the spiciness of ground black pepper in it. Her Singapore chow mein was excellent, the noodles and spice mélange working perfectly to create a complex texture and taste bouquet, Lastly, her broccoli found a good match with the house special lo mein, the nutty flavor of the lo mein noodles offset by the savor of the teriyaki and eel sauces used as the tossing medium. All in all, my dining partner had made a very nice choice of entrees as her sampling.
For my finger foods, I chose two of the Vietnamese spring rolls, making sure to grab a third for my partner’s plate. I also chose a pair of crab rangoon “purses,” and a third one of the lot for my dining partner. Two fried mushrooms joined two broiled and stuffed mushrooms on my plate, with a single vegetable egg roll tagging along. My final items were mine, being four California-style maki sushi rolls, together with some deliciously astringent pickled ginger to keep them company.
The bottom line
Red Ginger Buffet is probably the best Asian-style buffet in the area.
The restaurant décor is pleasant and subdued, a welcome addition to your dining serenity.
The food served is prepared with special attention to proper cookery and freshness of elements. The buffet line is kept clean and neat with spills and “serving misses” cleared away and freshly prepared food choices rotated through the serving line in a timely manner.
The wait staff is friendly, observant and unobtrusive.
Of course, if you aren’t in the buffet mood, Red Ginger has a comprehensive menu of appetizers, entrees and such that can be cooked to order.
In either case, if your kind of meal is an Asian one with enough variety to give your taste buds a good workout, then head on over to Red Ginger Buffet in Elizabethton.
You will be pleased with your choice.