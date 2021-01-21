While the nation’s eyes are on Washington, D.C., where one presidential administration is turning to another, a transition of power is gearing up here in Washington County, too, though we hope it’s more peaceful.
The Washington County Board of Education has hired the Tennessee School Boards Association to find candidates to replace retiring Director of Schools Bill Flanary.
School board Chairman Jason Day told Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk last week that the body hopes to be ready to offer a contract to a finalist candidate in mid-March, and hopes to have Flanary’s successor ready to hit the ground running on July 1.
We wish Flanary well in retirement, and we hope the person chosen to fill his shoes will bring the same calming presence to the school board and have the same effective leadership style he exercised with the district’s staff.
It appears Washington County plans to look outside the district for its new leader, which can bring new vision and experiences into the school system. An injection of new blood could invigorate the district and hasten its pace toward education advancements for students.
It will, however, be a shame to lose Flanary’s institutional knowledge of the system and its staff and students, and we hope he’ll be able to impart at least some of that on his replacement before he leaves.
We also encourage all members of the school board to be cordial with the new director, whomever it may be. They will choose who fills that seat, and it is their responsibility to foster and maintain a good working relationship with that person.
Previous boards quarreled with past directors, and, although differences of opinions and personality are sure to arise, constant and petty infighting always hurts the students more than the adults involved.
As board members consider the candidates presented to them in the coming months, we ask that they choose the most qualified person with the brightest ideas for the district and its students, then work to support the new director to help her or him do the best job possible.