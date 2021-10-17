It’s not often a bird makes the headlines. Especially on a newspaper’s front page, including an editorial board commentary, too.
But that’s what happened — again.
I say again, because, on Sept. 30, this once-famous bird — sometimes referred to as “The Lord God Bird,” due to its immense size and beauty—made perhaps its signature valediction according to Bill Bowden, journalist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, under the headline: “Ivory-billed extinct again, U.S. declares”
In addition — and certainly not to be outdone by a front page headline — the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on the same day, included an editorial, “Lost and not found. Ivory-billed woodpecker, RIP”
Yes, “not found,” and sadly, “RIP,” — again.
And, while the word “again” continues to emerge with regards to the ivory-billed woodpecker, this bird even had a connection to East Tennessee State University.
To read “The Ivory-billed Woodpecker and the ETSU Connection,” it’s archived under ETSU Accent, The Faculty-Staff Newsletter of East Tennessee State University, Vol. 54, No. 4, Oct. 13, 2005, and authored by this columnist.
So, what could have possibly brought this once-considered-extinct bird back from the grave?
On Feb. 11, 2004, while kayaking the Cache River National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Arkansas, Gene Sparling snapped a 4.5-second video of what appeared to be an ivory-billed woodpecker.
Long believed extinct — and being acutely aware of his video’s possible importance since it had been more than 60 years beyond its last corroborated sighting — Sparling immediately notified Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, which sent researchers to the area.
But it would be April 2005, before the public was made aware of the video. This of course, created an immeasurable ripple effect worldwide among professional and amateur ornithologists alike — yet again.
Then in April 2010, after more than six years of its supposed resighting and with little new evidence forthcoming, the search was officially, and sadly suspended — again.
In 2014, the U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation published the status of species nationwide and included the ivory-billed woodpecker — which contained two notations: “Listed as Endangered under the Endangered Species Act,” and “Probably extinct.”
Probably is such a skeptical word; right up there with maybe, possibly, presumably, apparently, feasibly, and even, most likely.
On Sept. 29, and according to their news release, “[t]he U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service [has] proposed to remove the ivory-billed woodpecker ... from the endangered species list and declare [it] extinct. Public comments will be taken until Dec. 29 before the final decision is made.”
Extinct is such a final word, though.
And what public comments could possibly bring this bird back from extinction — again?
Probably, none.
While there were many memories brought forward after learning of the proposal to remove “The Lord God Bird” from the endangered list and send it to the dustbin of ornithology history — again — one in particular came to mind.
Needing photographs from the Cache River bottoms in eastern Arkansas — to include with my ETSU Accent article — I asked my daughter, Beth, an Arkansas resident to do the honors, which she graciously did.
Nonetheless, her remarks were hilarious. “Lord God, Daddy! This place is a swamp, crawling with water moccasins, and Lord God, who knows what else. What I won’t do for a little notoriety. The photos are on the way.”
I don’t think my daughter realized then, or ever found much humor in what her “Lord God” comments really meant; however, they remain classic.
In looking back across time and those 17 long years, perhaps, one lone ghost from the past did return. Only the Lord God knows for sure.
This time though, it appears final, as the word extinct will be officially placed beside the name of the ivory-billed woodpecker — again.
Indeed, RIP.
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University.
