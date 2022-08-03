Once again, our region’s residents have shown a dismal level of interest in choosing who governs them.
According to Staff Writer Robert Houk, voter turnout during the early voting period before the Aug. 4 election dropped across Northeast Tennessee compared to the same period and similar elections in 2018.
Only 5,683 Washington Countians cast early or absentee votes. That’s 2,838 fewer than four years ago, which drops the county to a turnout of 6.5% of 86,863 registered voters.
Sullivan County somehow turned out even fewer voters, and its 3.7% turnout ranked nearly dead last — 94th out of 95 counties — in the state.
We saw the same drop in turnout for the county primaries in May and were concerned then.
We thought possibly the lack of interest then was caused by having fewer contested races and less emphasis put on party primaries. And that still may be the case.
But several locally important races, including for county mayor and county commissioners, are contested and will be decided with this election. Carter County has contested races for sheriff and for mayor.
These local offices will have the most direct impact on residents’ lives and the people who fill them should be elected with as much input from the citizenry as possible.
The good news is there’s still a chance for the people to have their say in this election.
Election Day for county offices and the party primaries for state offices is this Thursday, Aug. 4. Poll workers will be standing by and ready to help you cast your votes.
If you have questions about where to vote or which voting district you’re in, your county election commission should be able to help.
Please exercise your right to vote this week and again in November, when statewide races will be on the ballot.
