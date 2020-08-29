Erwin wants its police officers to begin patrolling the interstate. That’s fine, as long as the town’s aim is to increase traffic safety and not to fill public coffers.
Press Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg wrote this week about an ordinance under consideration by the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen allowing officers to enforce traffic laws along the section of Interstate 26 within the town’s borders. The ordinance, which is supported by Police Chief Regan Tilson, was unanimously approved by the board on its first reading Monday.
Much of the board’s discussion seemed to be focused on speeding in the interstate corridor, although Tilson said the ordinance will also allow officers to help with traffic control at accident scenes or when utility or road workers are present.
Most speed limits are set with driver safety in mind. When studying an area to propose a safe driving speed, traffic engineers consider road conditions, crash history and the normal rate of traffic flow. On interstates in Tennessee, speed limits are generally set by state law.
Now, if you mention a speed trap to someone responsible for traffic enforcement, you’ll likely get a blank stare or an annoyed brow furrow. We’ve been told countless times by police officers over the years that “speed traps don’t exist.”
If you’re driving faster than the speed limit, they argue, you’re breaking the law, and are subject to a penalty. Legally that’s true, but, as with most things in life, it’s not so black and white.
Problems arise when municipalities and departments start viewing speed enforcement as a money-making venture, rather than promoting public safety.
The incentive to monetize a stretch of roadway can be tantalizing, especially for cash-strapped towns looking for ways to boost revenues without raising taxes. A good year of collecting speeding fines can make a town reliant on that revenue. Maybe the next year, leaders will plan for it in the budget.
When a certain amount of speeding fines are counted on to cover operational expenses, there’s a lot of pressure to keep writing those tickets. Call it what you like, because this is another thing law enforcement administrators will deny the existence of, but departmental expectations for a certain number of tickets are quotas.
Ticket quotas aren’t made with public safety in mind, they’re based on revenue generation.
Once an area’s heavy-handed approach to speed limit enforcement earns it a speed trap designation from travelers, it’s tough to shake that reputation. Drivers start to avoid those routes to stay out of the grasp of the long arm of Buford T. Justice.
We’d hate for visitors to pass us by because of a bad reputation.
We want our roads to be safe, and we know how easy it is for drivers coming down off the mountain on I-26 to creep up above the posted speed limit.
If our state troopers and our sheriff’s deputies need help out there watching for unsafe drivers, Erwin’s officers should lend a hand.
If the town is looking for a way to pad its pockets by abusing the spirit of the law, we hope they do a U-turn.