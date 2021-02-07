While we applaud the efforts of the residents of our City and our City Government to be inclusive, we, the members of the Washington County Republican Executive Committee, would like to express our serious reservations regarding the creation of an “Equity Advisory Board.” This board would be created and funded by the City Commission to “advise” the City on issues of “equity.” The composition of this board is not defined.
This board would by definition represent only a very narrow segment of our community to the exclusion of the majority.
Johnson City has historically been a very progressive community, inclusive of all races and gender identities. We have a truly diverse City Commission and a diverse City School Board who are more than available and open to input from all interested citizens. All our commissioners have made it clear that they are more than willing to receive input from all concerned citizens. Contact and discussion with our duly elected representatives is not problematic. We agree with the reservations expressed by our City Commissioners that this “board” is poorly presented and likely ill advised.
Additional committees and expense are not indicated and would likely lead to divisiveness that does not currently exist. Please contact your city representatives if you have equal concerns.
W. Turney Williams is a Johnson City resident and Chairman of the Washington County Republican Executive Committee.