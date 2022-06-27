Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
My dining partner calls the object of our quest “Dining chez Mamaw,” in honor of her mother, the original proponent of the genre.
One of the continuously frequented area restaurants where you, too, can “Dine chez Mamaw,” is found on East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton, that being the Southern Restaurant.
First impressions
The Southern Restaurant is in the first block of downtown Elizabethton, where East Elk Avenue meets Elm Street. Parking is available along East Elk Avenue, and also across the road on Elm Street and behind the building on East F Street as well.
Out front is sidewalk table service for 12 on East Elk. Also located next to the front door is a sandwich chalkboard that displays the Southern’s daily specials.
Once through the front door, you find yourself in the restaurant’s capacious dining area with seating for over 70 diners, enjoying food best drawn from a menu that is a comfortably delicious “Appalachian Homestyle.” Toward the back of the dining area is a long counter and dessert case for carry-out orders, with the cashier station to the right. Behind the counter is the kitchen, accessible via a good-sized pass-through window. Restroom access is also available at the back.
As we entered, we were greeted by our server Rebecca, who offered us our choice of where to sit. My dining partner chose a table by the front window overlooking the street so that we could watch the passing scene while we enjoyed our meal.
Selections
I was wanting something very American, and chose the meatloaf platter ($9.99) with a side order of cornbread salad. I decided to splurge on my second side order, choosing some golden fried onion rings for $1.75 extra, plus a biscuit.
My dining partner had to get up and check the chalkboard by the front door for the daily specials, and confirmed her earlier choice for the hamburger steak platter, cooked medium well, with home-cut French fries, plus coleslaw and a cornbread muffin ($9.99).
How it tastes
My meatloaf platter was quite good, the meatloaf being a tasty mixture of ground beef and pork baked together with chopped onions and parsley for flavor, then topped with a nicely sweet barbecue sauce. The cornbread salad, though flavorful, was somewhat salty. The salad’s veggies were coarsely chopped instead of properly diced, which yielded a cornbread salad that was mostly chunks of green pepper, onion and some celery. The deep-fried onion rings were quite good, although once again, Texas White onions were used instead of yellow or Vidalia onions, and the onion slices were cut an inch or more in thickness, which creates a tough, leathery texture to the onion ring, more so than if the ring thickness was under one-fourth inch, which is the proper method of preparation. Having an order of fried onion rings composed of six thick rings rather than 12 to 15 properly prepared thin rings is wasteful.
My dining partner had no problem at all with her hamburger steak and home-cut French fries. After noticing that her coleslaw tasted a little “off,” my partner swapped that side order for one of fried okra and was quite pleased with the substitution. In all respects, Rebecca was very helpful in making our meal both personalized and customized for our enjoyment.
The bottom line
The Southern Restaurant is a true landmark of downtown Elizabethton. It is admirably located and easily accessible to and from downtown, while having a slew of regular customers that can be found in attendance at least once a week. Though well-prepared, the food can, on occasion be of less than peak quality. This issue is readily handled by the restaurant’s serving staff like Rebecca, who took care of the two instances that occurred with our meal. Both were professionally and capably solved to our satisfaction, too.
So, If you find yourself in the mood for some Appalachian Homestyle “Dining chez Mamaw” of your own, why not try the Southern Restaurant in Elizabethton?
You will not be disappointed.