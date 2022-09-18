The historic news on Sept. 8 — that Queen Elizabeth II passed from this earthly life into eternity — has had profound implications, particularly for me.
Tucked away in my cedar chest is a “personal letter” from Her Majesty. (It was dictated to her lady-in-waiting, printed on royal Buckingham Palace stationery, and quoted the Queen herself.)
Several years ago, my little book group in Johnson City selected a fascinating story to read called “The Servant Queen and the King She Serves,” authored by Catherine Butcher and Mark Greene for the Bible Society of England. It portrayed a different side of the Queen — her quiet commitment to her faith in Jesus Christ and her perseverance in serving Him as the reigning monarch.
The authors of the book observed that the Queen was, by any measure, a remarkable woman. She withstood more than nine decades of intense scrutiny, survived World War II, advised 15 British prime ministers, could rebuild the engine of an ambulance, fed her own dogs, and — despite a recent bout of COVID and the loss of her lifelong companion, Phillip — continued to carry on her duties as regent of a worldwide empire until the very last.
The bulk of the book, however, focused on her deep understanding of her position before another King, Jesus Christ. By her actions and words, particularly during the anointing ceremony of her coronation, she humbly understood that she was only an Earthly queen — someone who would answer to her Lord and Savior, as must the rest of us.
We were so touched by the book that we wrote the Queen a letter and told her we were praying for her.
Queen Elizabeth’s daily routine included reading selected correspondence, and we received a delightful response from her. She seemed genuinely pleased to receive our “splendid photograph” and gratefully appreciated our prayers.
What a tremendous privilege it is now to have this letter from a beloved monarch.
As I started looking for biblical characters who might compare with Queen Elizabeth, I found that there were quite a few queens in the Bible, ranging from nobly sacrificial to dastardly villainous. But the Queen’s best counterpart might have been the judge/prophetess Deborah.
Both were wise leaders and judges who listened to God’s commands and relied on His direction. They delegated responsibilities well, especially to their military leaders, but they also were unafraid to enter the fray in order to inspire their subjects.
They were encouragers, trusting in God to deliver their people from their enemies. They knew God would go before them into battle and that the battle would be His. They were strong women, but they recognized their role and station as servants of a living God, committed to praising the Lord for His power and blessings. They were women of great faith.
We can certainly be inspired by Queen Elizabeth’s example — to hold on to a steadfast hope, regardless of the challenges. She was acutely aware of the constant demands of the crown and her duty to wear it with dignity.
The official royal crown—made of platinum, gold, silver, purple velvet, diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, pearls, ermine, and the “Black Prince’s” ruby — weighs in at a head-wobbling 2.3 pounds. The Queen herself described it as “very unwieldy” yet a “quite important” thing.
Quite important, indeed. Whoever wears the crown carries a heavy weight of responsibility. I imagine she found the crown to be “very unwieldy” and heavy at times over the years. But she stayed the course, serving her Commonwealth empire in the name of Jesus Christ.
The crown passes now to King Charles III, next in line. After him is Prince William.
Will Charles understand the sheer magnitude of his impact on his nation and the world? Will he hold fast to his belief in Christ and pass that legacy on to William? Will the monarchy survive and thrive under their leadership? Will they wear the crown in humility and dignity, as did the Queen?
As they consider the weight of the crown, Charles and William would do well to look to their Savior, the One who is the true King of the world. Jesus Christ gave up his heavenly crown for a wreath of thorns… and then bore the crushing weight of the collective sins of humanity before His Father. Charles and William will find no greater Advocate, no higher source for strength, no worthier cause to serve, no other hope than in the Prince of Peace. Neither will we.
May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth rest in peace, in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. God save the King, and guide him into a great faith as well.
Nancy Williams is a Christian wife, mom and author as well as a writer and communications professional living in the mountains of East Tennessee.