I am always grateful to you, dear readers, not only for reading my reviews each week but also letting me know about your adventures in good eating.
One such individual runs the deli at my grocer. My friend, let’s call her “Debbie,” let me know about the El Lagunero food truck in Jonesborough that offers a limited but very authentic Mexican menu. Debbie said their quesadillas were sizable and quite tasty.
That was good enough for my dining partner and I, so off we went, searching for authentic Mexican street food in Tennessee’s Oldest Town.
First impressions
Being a food truck means that owner Eduardo Rojas can go to where the hungry folks are located. As such, it is a good idea to check online via social media to find El Lagunero’s current location. Our visit found the food truck set up at 1300 E. Jackson Blvd. (US Highway 11E) next to the M M Car Wash facility.
The El Lagunero food truck is more accurately described as a trailer, and a compact, spritely and colorfully decorated trailer at that. Prominently displayed are the eight regular daily menu offerings along with the daily special, with spaces for current pricing. There is also a chalkboard dangling from the window on which some last-minute, non-repeatable specials are displayed. Senora Candi and Senor Matt were on hand to greet their customers through the big window, and provide assistance in menu translation and description.
Selections
On reader Debbie’s recommendation, my dining partner ordered an El Lagunero quesadilla con pollo. Along with the quesadilla my dining partner chose one of the chalkboard’s daily specials, that being a tall, refreshing glass of melon de jugo, fresh fruit juice, “squeezed” so to speak, from a fresh cantaloupe melon.
Feeling adventurous, I ordered a gringas ranchera, with a taza de maiz (corn cup) as my side order.
As is common with food trucks, market pricing determines what your meal costs. Our early supper from El Lagunero set us back a very reasonable $24.63.
How it tastes
I was glad I’d brought along my appetite when my gringas ranchera appeared. Candi and Matt take white cheese, chorizo sausage, ham, avocado and in my case, chicken, have them all layered together and sandwiched between two 12-inch flour tortillas. My gringas ranchera was very tasty, especially the way the flavors from the chorizo, the ham and the chicken all worked together. My taza de maiz, (I was reliably informed by Candi) was straight up authentic Mexican street food, being a 12-ounce drink cup filled with boiled corn kernels mixed with butter, sour cream, mayonnaise and parmesan cheese with a good dose of chili powder tossed in for color and zing.
My dining partner was enjoying her quesadilla pollo, telling me that Candi and Matt’s simple application of melted white cheese and El Lagunero’s marinated chicken made it a dish to linger over, especially with some salsa verde on the side for added tang.
I had a bite of my partner’s quesadilla and agreed with her.
The real surprise of our Mexican street food odyssey was my dining partner’s glass of fresh-squeezed melon de jugo. While my dining partner likes cantaloupe, I am not that much of a fan. However, my taste of her cantaloupe juice was so cold, crisp and utterly delicious, I could almost see palm trees blowing gently in the breeze.
It made our having supper at the side of the road with our El Lagunero friends a much more enjoyable experience.
The bottom line
With a deliberately limited menu that is simply but carefully prepared, El Laguenero food truck is well worth the drive down Jonesborough’s East Jackson Boulevard from wherever you live.
With the capable Candi and Matt doing the preparation, and owner Eduardo Rojas overseeing the entire operation, your experience with El Lagunero will be as enjoyable and delicious as ours was.
Before you go, just be sure you check social media to confirm the food truck’s current location.
I also recommend calling ahead just to make sure of where they are, and if they’ve run out of anything.
Remember: Fortune favors the prepared.