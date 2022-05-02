From my current vantage point I can say that my early employment history was best termed “diverse.”
Much of it occurred within the confines of The Mall at Johnson City, interacting with the public over a sales counter. At the close of this part of my employment epic, I called upon the heavens to bear witness that I’d play ice hockey in Hades before I’d darken the dry-walled caverns of 2011 N. Roan St. ever again.
Well, I’ve since had cause to review that reckless declaration.
That cause was a delightful brunch that my dining partner and I shared at one of the mall’s newest tenants, Eggs Up Grill.
First impressions
The Eggs Up Grill’s location is on the North Roan Street side of the the mall. The property occupies what used to be the Sears hardware and paint department. Access is through an outside door. There is no entry available from within the mall proper. Nearby parking to the restaurant is available, and in quantity.
Inside, you are greeted by the friendly and knowledgeable Liz who oversees a wait staff serving near 100 hungry customers in a bright and cheerful dining room. An additional 20 or so can choose to dine on the Eggs Up Grill’s hedge-lined patio. At right rear of the dining area is an eight-seat lunch counter fronting an open-plan kitchen, with access to the restrooms further along the rear wall to your left.
Selections
Liz turned my dining partner and I over to the care of Hailey, our capable server who got our drink orders while the two of us decided on our repast. My dining partner favored something from the Eggs Up Grill’s lunch menu, choosing their Good Morning Burger ($9.99) adding an a la carte fried egg (99 cents extra) and an order of French fries.
While my partner was giving Hailey her order, I was reading the Eggs Up Grill Story on the menu cover, learning that the company started in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, in 1997. I decided to test the veracity of that claim by ordering a Shrimp & Grits omelet ($11.49) from the breakfast side of the menu. I also added a side order of Biscuits & Gravy ($3.99) to see how the Eggs Up Grill’s kitchen handled this particular Tennessee breakfast staple.
How it tastes
My dining partner’s Good Morning Burger was everything that was promised on the menu. To a stack of two steak burger patties is added a mushroom and onion omelet, Swiss cheese, bacon and spinach in hot bacon dressing, all stacked on a grilled brioche bun. Though potato salad and chips were available as the accompanying side order, my dining partner was very happy with the French fries she ordered.
My Shrimp & Grits omelet was a three-egg affair packed with peeled 30-count shrimp, chunks of andouille sausage, grilled peppers and onions, melted Swiss cheese and sided with some grits chased with roasted tomato and spinach. Delicious enough by itself but even more so when the Biscuits & Gravy was included, the “cat-head”-style biscuits served buttered and sliced with real sausage gravy presented a la Low Country; separately in a ramekin for dipping and spreading. Very nice indeed.
The bottom line
Since the advent of online shopping and next-day delivery, shopping malls have had a very tough time attracting and then keeping a customer base that is even a 20th of what it was a quarter century ago.
The recent isolation and lack of social interaction caused by the “Interesting Times” needs a place like a shopping mall as the venue where folks can re-discover what “going out shopping” and “going out to eat” are like.
Liz and her team at Eggs Up Grill are a welcome addition to this current revitalization of The Mall at Johnson City. Friendly service of carefully prepared and tasty food items in a venue that is both inviting and comfortable is a good way to keep folks coming back again and again.
As for me, well, just the other day I was cleaning out the hall closet and found my old pair of hockey skates.
An omen, perhaps?
