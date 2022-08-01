Lately, there’s been some growing interest in tiny homes.
The tiny home craze started nationally a few years ago, but local governments are just now taking notice.
Staff Writer Kayla Hackney wrote last week that the Erwin Planning Commission heard a presentation on the pint-sized houses to learn more before possibly including regulations for them in the town’s building and zoning codes.
Community Planner Amber Orlikowski said there has been some interest in building tiny homes in the town.
The 2018 International Residential Code defines a tiny home as a dwelling with less than 400 square feet of floor space. They can be mobile or stationary.
Their growth in popularity recently has been from a movement that values minimalism and sustainability.
Last month, a nonprofit floated the idea of creating a community of tiny homes somewhere in the area to provide housing for homeless families. Kaarina Hill, founder and CEO of the African American Community Action Organization Inc., said the community could help people find stability and lift themselves out of poverty.
It’s an idea worth considering if it can give aid to those in our area who may be at a particularly low point in their lives.
With big talk about tiny homes going around. We wanted to ask our readers for their thoughts.
Would you live in a tiny home? If you already do, tell us about its appeal. What regulations should local officials consider to ensure tiny homes are safe and well developed? Can you think of other projects, like the homelessness-fighting idea, that may use tiny homes to the benefit of the community?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length
