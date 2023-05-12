Mammograms

Mammographer Alma Garcia, right, demonstrates the process of a mammogram on marketing liaison Dalilah Garcia of the Neighbors Emergency Center in Brownsville, Texas.

 Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald
As We See It

In addition to giving Mom a card or flowers, we should take time this Mother’s Day to urge all the women in our lives to remember to take better care of themselves. Sometimes mothers are so concerned about the health and well-being of their families that they fail to look after their own needs.

The American Heart Association says more than half-a-million women will die of cardiovascular disease this year. This figure is more than the number of the next four causes of death for women combined.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you