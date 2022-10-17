We’ve still got one more election to go this year.
The early voting period for the Nov. 8 federal, state and local election day starts Wednesday and continues through Nov. 3.
We’ve still got one more election to go this year.
The early voting period for the Nov. 8 federal, state and local election day starts Wednesday and continues through Nov. 3.
You may be aware that there were several elections this year, but, if we’re being honest, it hasn’t really showed. Voter turnout has been dismal.
Tennessee generally ranks near the bottom nationally for voter participation, but so far this year, we’ve really let things go. Even some election officials were shaking their heads at the empty precincts, despite their best efforts to make voting quick and easy.
It’s a midterm year, and we don’t have an exciting battle for the presidency, but the Senate is split down the middle, and there is a lot of speculation over who will come out next month with control of Congress.
We’re also choosing a governor and state representatives who will set the laws that directly affect us, and after the Supreme Court’s recent lean toward giving state legislatures more control, a lot may happen in the next few years.
On the local level, we’re choosing commissioners, aldermen and school board representatives who will make sure our streets get paved and our children are learning in the classroom.
But still, if things continue on the current trajectory, only a small proportion of us will decide who holds these seats.
True, there are many uncontested races on the ballot. The general sense on the wind is, “Why bother choosing, if there’s only one choice?”
The logic makes some sense, but it’s also a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy. If voters aren’t engaged in the process, would-be candidates aren’t interested in running.
We’re coming down to the last few weeks of this election year, and that’s got us wondering: Where have all the voters gone? If you’re casting a vote in the November election, tell us what made you decide to do so. If you’re not voting, same request. What excites you about voting? How can we get more people to head to the polls?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.