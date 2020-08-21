Many of Milligan University’s late alumni likely deserved the title “Mr. Milligan” over the years.
Longtime President Marshall Leggett, Athletic Director and Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Lacy, Tennessee Govs. Bob and Alf Taylor and long-serving employees Lone Sisk and Joe McCormick all come to mind.
No one, however, had more pride in and devotion to his alma mater than former Athletic Director and Dean of Men Duard Walker, who died on Monday at age 95.
Walker maintained a 78-year love affair with Milligan — most of that time as a coach and athletic director, but dating back to when he transferred from State Teachers College (ETSU), he was the only person to have earned 12 varsity letters in five different sports at Milligan. You might say he was among the last of the do-it-all leaders in sports, for he coached basketball, baseball, tennis, cross country and track and field over his career. His influence helped take famed coaches Del Harris (NBA) and Sonny Smith (NCAA Division I) to the top of the sport.
Current Athletic Director Mark Fox called him a “bell tower” for the campus. “He had such high character and so much influence on campus. He was a conscience for the way things were done. Everybody tried to meet his expectations and do things in the way he would want them to be done.”
Those who encountered Walker over the years likely would agree. His sunny disposition and enthusiasm seemed shatterproof.
But there was an aspect to Duard Walker that may have gone unnoticed to some. Having been reared in Piney Flats and spent most of his 95 years in Northeast Tennessee, Walker was a fount of knowledge about this region’s history and people — southeastern Sullivan County and Johnson City in particular. His memory was sharper than most people half his age. Like many veterans of his era, Walker was never braggadocios about his Navy service during World War II’s Pacific Theater, but he had insights in that arena, as well.
A call from Walker to this newsroom was a treat, because he always had valuable perspective to share.
Even in death, Walker is still serving. He donated his body to the Quillen College of Medicine for clinical research.
From our point of view, Walker was a local treasure beyond the Milligan family. This region has lost a good one. He will be missed.