The Press’ editorial board has already shared their concerns with the low voter turnout the area has seen in county primary and general elections so far this year.
Low rates of participation in the democratic process means fewer people contribute input into the makeup of the government. Fewer voices in the conversation means fewer people represented by their leaders.
In last week’s county general and state primary elections, the turnout rate in Washington County was 12.86%, lower than in similar elections in 2018.
Several people wrote in to the Press and left comments on its social media accounts saying a lack of candidates for many of the seats in question this year discouraged them from voting.
It’s true, many state and local offices went uncontested on the ballot, leaving only one option and no choice for voters.
So, if the solution to low turnout is having more candidates, how do we boost names on the ballot?
Candidates for local offices naturally come from within a community. Its residents volunteer to represent the community and their neighbors’ interests.
There are barriers to running for office, however. Running a campaign can be expensive and time consuming.
Newcomers face an uphill battle against incumbent officeholders and the learning curve of political life. They also face public scrutiny that can be harsh and, at times, intrusive.
In the interest of encouraging participation, this week’s Question of the Week is about politics.
What would convince you to run for political office? How should we remove the barriers to candidacy for others and encourage more to volunteer to represent us?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
