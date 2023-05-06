You’ve probably noticed something different with today’s newspaper.
Six Rivers Media, our parent company, and our staff are proud to present the first Johnson City Press Weekender, an extra-large edition combining our Saturday and Sunday papers.
We’re a family-controlled media company centered here in your community, but as a business, we’re facing the same economic situations that are affecting many others in our industry.
As such, Six Rivers Media made a business decision to reduce its daily newspapers’ publishing cycle from seven days to six days a week.
Here’s the good news — you will not lose local news.
Starting today, you will receive the Weekender delivered to your home on Saturdays. You can also buy it wherever you normally see single copies for sale on both Saturday and Sunday.
You won’t miss any of your favorite features in this new edition that will include both Saturday and Sunday comics, Fun and Games puzzles for both days, Farm and Garden, the Pets page, horoscopes, weather, news, sports, obituaries, features and opinion content.
The new standalone weekend edition will be heftier than either of your current Saturday or Sunday newspapers.
You will continue to find award-winning journalism produced by trusted reporters who live and work in this community. They are dedicated to unearthing stories and breaking the kind of news that others follow.
We’re hoping you’ll enjoy the new features and opportunities these changes will allow us to make.
Six Rivers Media has the widest reach of any media company in the region with its two daily newspapers in Johnson City and Kingsport and weekly publications in Erwin, Jonesborough and Mountain City.
As a locally owned company, the shots are called here, where our employees live and work, not from a corporate headquarters in a far-off city. We want to continue bringing you the information you need to know for many years to come.
Thank you for your support and patronage of the Johnson City Press. Your subscription supports the kind of community journalism not found anywhere else.
