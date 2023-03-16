It’s often said that everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. If so, then the adage is particularly true of Northeast Tennessee, where the Celtic heritage of the region’s early Scots/Irish settlers will be treasured Friday.
Many of the Scots/Irish immigrants to America eventually found their way to frontier settlements along the Watauga, Nolichucky and Holston rivers, where the lay of the land reminded them of the Northern Ireland they left behind. David Crockett, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Johnson where among those with Scots/Irish ancestry who have called this region home.
Billy Kennedy, a native of Northern Ireland, is a journalist and the author of a number of books detailing the influence Ulster/Scots immigrants have had on the Carolinas and East Tennessee. Kennedy says at least five U.S. presidents can trace their family history to its Scots/Irish roots in this region.
Most of the Scots-Irish were very self-reliant and very resistant to British rule. It was these independent traits that brought many Scots/Irish settlers to the Watauga settlement here in Northeast Tennessee.
The Scots/Irish culture has left a definite imprint on the music and dance of the Appalachian Mountains. Bluegrass can be traced to the traditional music of Scotland and Ireland. The fiddle, however, replaced the bagpipe of the highlands once the music reached North America. And clogging, a traditional mountain dance, is rooted in Celtic folk dance.
The mountains of Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina also share a history for storytelling, passing down “jack tales” and other legends whose origins can be traced back to the Celtic lands. Even some of the dialects spoken in the Appalachians go back to Gaelic and Elizabethan English.
Volumes of books on Irish and Celtic history have been published in the past few decades. Frank McCourt won a Pulitzer Prize for his memoir “Angela’s Ashes,” which chronicled his Irish immigrant upbringing. Thomas Cahill wrote a bestselling book unabashedly titled, “How the Irish Saved Civilization.”
Many parades will be held across the country this week celebrating the Irish. Here in Northeast Tennessee, you can say we proudly celebrate our Scots/Irish heritage every day of the year.