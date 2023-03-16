It’s often said that everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. If so, then the adage is particularly true of Northeast Tennessee, where the Celtic heritage of the region’s early Scots/Irish settlers will be treasured Friday.

Many of the Scots/Irish immigrants to America eventually found their way to frontier settlements along the Watauga, Nolichucky and Holston rivers, where the lay of the land reminded them of the Northern Ireland they left behind. David Crockett, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Johnson where among those with Scots/Irish ancestry who have called this region home.

