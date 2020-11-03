Pundits across the land are bracing for pandemonium regardless of the outcome of today’s presidential election. The term “civil war” is being tossed around as cavalierly as a football on a sunny autumn Sunday.
While this hotly contested election may indeed be a watershed moment as this country decides what it truly wants to be, it does not have to result in unrest or uprisings from either extremes of the political spectrum.
This republic was founded on the principles of democracy, and regardless of whether you agree with the results, a true American will respect the process and move ahead without taking up arms — literally or figuratively.
We fear, however, that many will distrust the results and buy into conspiracy theories. The overtures are in place for a standoff. Still, we have high hopes that American ideals will prevail over time.
More than half of all Tennessee registered voters already have cast their ballots ahead of today’s final day of voting, and it’s a similar situation around the U.S. Absentee ballot counts in some states may mean we will not know the outcome tonight or even this week.
What we do know is that many of you still have the opportunity to lend your voices to the process at the national, state and local levels today before the polls close at 8 p.m. Given the lengthy lines during early voting, you should expect to wait at your precinct today, perhaps for a long time.
The presidential election is the big draw, but more localized concerns also are on the ballot, including the race for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by Phil Roe. Republican nominee Dianna Harshbarger, Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham and independent Steve Holder are competing. The Johnson City Press has no recommendation in this contest.
At the state level, some House races in the region are contested, including the 6th District contest between Democratic nominee Brad Batt and Republican nominee Tim Hicks, who unseated incumbent Micah Van Huss in the August primary. The Johnson City Press has endorsed Hicks for the seat.
Johnson City’s biannual municipal election also is on the ballot. Eight candidates are vying for three seats. Our recommendations are for incumbent Vice Mayor Joe Wise and newcomers Aaron Murphy and Deborah Harley-McClaskey. In the Board of Education race, seven are competing for three seats. Our endorsements are for incumbent Jonathan Kinnick, Carver Recreation Center Director Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee and East Tennessee State University administrator David Linville.
In Jonesborough, Mayor Chuck Vest is running unopposed. The town has two seats up for grabs with five candidates in the mix. The Press recommends incumbents Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson.
We wish the winners in all these races the best in their efforts to move the nation and local communities ahead during their terms in office. This nation needs healing hands across the board, and we’d like to see all those in office work toward that end.
Please vote today and let cooler heads mark the days ahead.