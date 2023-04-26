A meeting between health officials and educators Monday revealed a growing problem among our school-aged children — vaping.
According to a report from Johnson City Schools, during this school year at Science Hill High School, there have been 53 instances of nicotine vapes and 28 instances of THC vapes.
The district’s code of conduct defines THC vapes, including Delta 8, as a legend drug. Students found with one in their possession are suspended for 180 days.
In addition to the trouble they may find themselves in with school administrators, their parents and the law, vaping presents a number of health risks, especially as young bodies develop.
Nicotine and THC in any form can be addictive. After repeated use of these chemicals, the body stops producing other needed chemicals and requires them from external sources.
Dependence on these chemicals can cause anxiety, depression and stress and make it difficult to stop using them.
Nicotine and THC can harm the developing brains of young people, especially the parts that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
As a relatively new product, there are few long-term studies on the effects of these and other aerosolized chemicals in human lungs. Some of them have been tied to increased risks of cancer, while others contain heavy metals.
You must be 21 to buy vaping products in Tennessee, but younger people are still able to find them at disreputable stores and online, where many websites cater to those underage.
Those black-market sellers present additional risks, because they haven’t been properly vetted before going to market. Several outbreaks of lung injuries have been tied to adulterated vaping liquids bought from illicit sellers.
With youth use rates continuing to grow, it will be difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.
It will take national and local efforts to reduce rates of vape usage among our young people.
After Monday’s meeting, there may be a local plan of action.
The school district’s health coordinator outlined outreach efforts to teach students, parents and staff about vaping-related health issues. Experts from the Washington County Health Department will soon visit city elementary schools to tell students about the dangers of vaping.
We hope their efforts are successful, and we hope the program expands to other local schools.