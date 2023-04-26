Vaping in Schools

Local experts say vaping is a growing issue of concern in our schools.

 Steve Heap/ Shutterstock

A meeting between health officials and educators Monday revealed a growing problem among our school-aged children — vaping.

According to a report from Johnson City Schools, during this school year at Science Hill High School, there have been 53 instances of nicotine vapes and 28 instances of THC vapes.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you