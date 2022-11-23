Health officials say a lack of exercise and poor diets are huge factors in causing obesity. That’s why the Trust for America’s Health has recommended employers offer benefits that help workers stay thin and healthy, such as subsidized health club memberships.
It also suggests local governments fund the construction of sidewalks and approve land-use regulations that offer its residents more chances to walk or bike to shop or to work.
Some of these ideas already are being implemented right here in our community. Battling obesity is not only important for bettering the health of individuals (particularly children) who are at risk for heart disease and diabetes, but also key for lowering the cost of health care of an entire community.
It’s important that we instill into children the healthy habits (exercise and good nutrition) that will benefit them throughout their lives. And with Thanksgiving coming up, now is a good time to follow those healthy habits.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the average American will consume as many as 7,100 calories during a typical Thanksgiving or Christmas feast. It’s no wonder many of us typically put on between 5 and 7 pounds during the holidays.
Take heart, though, because there are things you can do to battle the bulge. The best way to start is to take steps to avoid packing on the additional holiday pounds. They include:
• Maintain a normal exercise regiment. Don’t skip your regular trip to the gym or walk through the neighborhood.
A good way to start is to participate in Johnson City’s 17th Annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run & Road Race. The Thanksgiving event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Legion Street and end near Memorial Park Community Center.