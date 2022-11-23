Health officials say a lack of exercise and poor diets are huge factors in causing obesity. That’s why the Trust for America’s Health has recommended employers offer benefits that help workers stay thin and healthy, such as subsidized health club memberships.

It also suggests local governments fund the construction of sidewalks and approve land-use regulations that offer its residents more chances to walk or bike to shop or to work.

