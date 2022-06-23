Ah, the signs of summer — warm days, bright flowers and the fireflies that put on their light show come dark.
Also making appearance around dusk are the annoying cousins of fireflies — mosquitoes. And despite the continued dry conditions in the region, mosquitoes remain a biting problem. That’s because these little insects can breed in any thimble-sized body of water.
Mosquitoes are more than a nuisance because they pose a public health threat that can prove deadly for some Americans. The Environmental Protection Agency says mosquito-borne diseases affect millions of people worldwide each year.
In the United States, some species of mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as dengue fever and malaria to humans, as well as a variety of diseases to wildlife and domestic animals.
West Nile virus is one of the diseases transmitted through mosquito bites. While the virus is usually not serious in humans, it sometimes can lead to encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain.
The number of reported cases of West Nile has declined in recent years, thanks in part to the efforts of local governments to step up the use of chemical and biological pesticides to control the mosquito population.
The EPA says that in general people do not need to relocate during mosquito spraying because the pesticides used by local governments have been certified by the agency to be safe to humans and the environment when used correctly. Even so, some people may prefer to avoid or minimize their exposure to these sprays.
The EPA recommends that people who suffer from chemical sensitivities or feel spraying may aggravate existing health problems should consult their physicians or local health departments and take special measures to avoid exposure.
Residents should always close their windows and turn off window-unit air conditioners when spraying is taking place.
You can take steps to control the mosquito population on your property by eliminating breeding habitats for the insects. That means getting rid of any standing water around the home, including water in potted plant dishes, garbage cans, old tires and wading pools.
It’s important to remember mosquitoes can breed in any puddle that lasts more than four days.
Homeowners also should keep drains, ditches and culverts clear of weeds and trash. Doing so reduces the breeding opportunities for pesky mosquitoes.