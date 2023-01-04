It’s been a long week for water customers in Jonesborough and the employees of the town’s municipal water system.
Below freezing temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend caused multiple line breaks and leaks that drained water storage tanks.
Thousands of customers were left without water, and those who still had service were under a boil advisory, as workers and volunteers surveyed hundreds of miles of pipes and went door-to-door checking for leaks.
It’s frustrating to be without residential water service.
We often take for granted the ability to turn on the tap and have fresh, safe water for drinking and washing, but when it’s gone, we take notice.
Customers should be recognized for their patience during this ordeal as the town slowly restores their water. During times of crisis like this, it’s easy to let frustration get the better of you and bubble to the surface.
We should also thank the town water employees who have been scrambling, sometimes around the clock, to find and repair the leaks, and the volunteers who have been helping walk water lines and distribute bottled water. Without them, repairs would have been impossible.
Once repairs are made, water is restored and we put this ordeal behind us, we can take an objective look at what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again.
For now, let’s all work together to get things flowing smoothly.
