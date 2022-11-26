Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means many local residents will begin decorating for Christmas. Some folks will be hanging their favorite ornaments from the branches of live trees.

Celebrating the season with a real Fraser fir or spruce pine helps bolster Tennessee’s Christmas tree industry. The National Christmas Tree Association says there are a few things you should know before buying a live Christmas tree. There tips include knowing what size tree you need before heading to the retail lot or tree farm.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video