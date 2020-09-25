Two statistics regarding American veterans should concern anyone who appreciates the sacrifices they made in service to their country: the number of homeless veterans and of those who take their own lives.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that about 40,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. One in five homeless men is a veteran.
The good news is that the numbers are dropping. The estimated number of homeless veterans has declined by nearly 50 percent since 2010. Both federal and community-based initiatives appear to be working.
That said, having 40,000 veterans without permanent homes is a scar on our nation’s principles.
So is the fact that an estimated 20 active service members and veterans die by suicide each day despite a Department of Veterans Affairs mental health budget exceeding $10 billion — a sobering estimate provided this week by U.S. Rep. Phil Roe.
According to the VA’s 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report:
• 45,390 American adults died from suicide in 2017, including 6,139 veterans.
• In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, after adjusting for population differences in age and sex.
At times, the two dynamics — homelessness and suicide — go hand in hand. The VA reports that veterans who have experienced homelessness are almost twice as likely as non-veterans who have experienced homelessness and 11 times as likely as other veterans to report lifetime suicide attempts.
On Sept. 14, the VA announced $1.3 million in grants provided to 11 regional homelessness nonprofit organizations to bolster suicide prevention services for veterans who are homeless or at risk of being so. That included about $126,000 for Volunteers of America Mid-States, which covers Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
And as our partners at the Kingsport Times News reported, the House on Wednesday passed legislation already approved in the Senate that would help expand access to care, services and support for at-risk veterans within the VA healthcare system and in their local communities.
A provision in the bill is named for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Parker G. Fox, a Kingsport native who took his own life at age 20 earlier this year. The provision is a suicide prevention grant program that would include community resources in veteran care.
It’s important to emphasize the word “community.” Roe stated that just six of the estimated 20 who die by suicide each year had used VA care in the two years prior to their deaths. Urging the House to pass the bipartisan Improve Act, Roe said veterans sometimes find a barrier to entry to a VA medical center too high, especially when they are already stressed or struggling.
“I believe we must expand VA’s reach by partnering with effective community organizations that are meeting military families where they are,” he said.
We could not agree more.
If America is to truly serve those who have served us, it must happen at the ground level — and with support from the federal government.
In the long run, all human needs must be addressed in person, and community-based organizations are best equipped to do so. They largely are dependent, however, upon charitable support from individuals, churches and foundations.
Because servicemen and women are charged with this nation’s security, it is this nation’s responsibility to help keep them secure in life. The federal government’s support for community initiatives toward helping veterans cope in civilian life must continue to improve.
Roe is in the homestretch of his service to Tennessee’s 1st Congressional district, and he will be most remembered for his commitment to the needs of veterans, both as a member and chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. His support for the Improve Act is another example.
We urge whomever the voters elect to Roe’s seat in November to continue that support for veterans needs, especially for initiatives at the community level.