Another chapter in the saga of large-scale cryptocurrency mining in Washington County was started last week

On Thursday, members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee voted to recommend that the full commission reject the final draft of a settlement mediated by attorneys representing the county, local utility BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies, the latter the operator of a bitcoin mining facility in Limestone.

