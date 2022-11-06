Another chapter in the saga of large-scale cryptocurrency mining in Washington County was started last week
On Thursday, members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee voted to recommend that the full commission reject the final draft of a settlement mediated by attorneys representing the county, local utility BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies, the latter the operator of a bitcoin mining facility in Limestone.
After noise complaints from nearby residents about the fans at the facility used to cool computers running round the clock to perform complicated computations used to verify cryptocurrency transactions, the county sued the technology company and BrightRidge, its partner, claiming the facility did not meet the zoning regulations of the property.
The commission permitted data center operations on the property in 2020, but some commissioners said they felt that the utility misled them to believe a solar farm would be there.
The mediated settlement, the terms of which commissioners approved preliminarily earlier this year, would move the bitcoin miner to the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford. BrightRidge also agreed to extend its high-speed internet service to the affected community in Limestone ahead of its set schedule.
Now some county residents worry students at a school in the vicinity of the new site could be negatively impacted by the operation. Others oppose the intense electric use of the facility, claiming it could tax our grid.
If the commission rejects the final draft of the settlement, a vote that could come Nov. 28, it may trigger a jury trial for the county’s lawsuit. A win could mean that Red Dog ceases its operations here. But as commissioners have noted, a win is not guaranteed. A loss by the county may give permission for the company to continue unhindered in Limestone.
It’s a topic that seems to be of interest to many residents, so we wanted to ask about it with this week’s question. Should Washington County take Red Dog and BrightRidge to court? What should be the end goal of the litigation?
