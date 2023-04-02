Election_Commission

The Washington County Election Commission’s voting precinct in the county’s historic courthouse in Jonesborough is clearly marked and ready for business. A proposal would change fixed precincts based on where voters live to a countywide system where voters can use any precinct.

 Johnson City Press

State legislators may advance a bill this week allowing Washington County to initiate a pilot program to switch polling places from voter-restricted precincts to open voting centers on Election Day.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, are backing the bill, and Washington County commissioners gave their support last week for the pilot program.

