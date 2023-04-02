The Washington County Election Commission’s voting precinct in the county’s historic courthouse in Jonesborough is clearly marked and ready for business. A proposal would change fixed precincts based on where voters live to a countywide system where voters can use any precinct.
State legislators may advance a bill this week allowing Washington County to initiate a pilot program to switch polling places from voter-restricted precincts to open voting centers on Election Day.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, are backing the bill, and Washington County commissioners gave their support last week for the pilot program.
According to Press reporter Robert Houk, voting centers would work much like early voting sites do now in the county, at which any registered voter can cast a ballot at any site.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, approves of the move and said the county would not sacrifice voting integrity to make the change.
Currently, county residents may only vote at specified precincts on Election Day. Jones said the strict rules have led to some confusion, especially when the county undergoes redistricting.
If the pilot program is approved, the county will create 20 voting centers, a decline of three sites from the 23 precincts now used.
The changes could affect how you vote, so we wanted to ask you. Should Washington County switch to voting centers? Why or why not? How would using voting centers affect how you vote?
