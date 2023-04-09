Citing privacy and national security concerns, Congress is considering a bill that would grant the executive branch the ability to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok.
Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., proposed the Restrict Act last month that would give the Secretary of Commerce the power to review information and communications technologies when they are connected to a “foreign adversary” of the United States and pose a risk to national security.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was questioned by members of Congress in March about the ownership of ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, and its ties to the Chinese government.
He said the app does not conduct spying for any government, and said the company has spent $1.5 billion on data security efforts.
The Biden administration has demanded that the social media platform’s Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a ban. In 2020, then President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok, but the move was blocked by U.S. courts.
In Tennessee, a law banning TikTok on college campuses has already been passed and East Tennessee State University has complied. Introduced by Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, the law prohibits colleges in the state from allowing access to a social media platform “operated or hosted by a company based in the People’s Republic of China.”
Lundberg reasoned that, because our universities conduct research and other sensitive activities, foreign players should not be allow access to on-campus networks.
Critics call the attempts to lock out TikTok sinophobia. At a time when domestic technology companies like Twitter and Facebook’s parent Meta are faltering, banning the overseas app would give them a leg up.
Others say the federal bill is too broad, would give the president too much power and would damage the civil liberties of Americans, including the 150 million who use TikTok.
It’s a lively debate. That’s why we wanted to ask our readers. Should TikTok be banned? Do you use TikTok? What would be gained or lost by banning the app? What is the best way to protect users privacy, not just on TikTok, but on all social media platforms?
