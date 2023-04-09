Citing privacy and national security concerns, Congress is considering a bill that would grant the executive branch the ability to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., proposed the Restrict Act last month that would give the Secretary of Commerce the power to review information and communications technologies when they are connected to a “foreign adversary” of the United States and pose a risk to national security.

