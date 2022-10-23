Last week, the Carter County Board of Education gave unanimous approval to a program called Bible Release Time.
According to Johnson City Press writer John Thompson, the period of off-campus religious instruction was initiated by Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, a Christian camp owned by Children’s Bible Ministries of East Tennessee.
The organization began crafting its classes after a 2020 state law passed requiring schools to excuse a student to attend religious instruction for one hour per day if the student’s parent or guardian gives permission.
Children’s Bible Ministries will transport students to and from the monthly classes.
In 1988, a federal court injunction barred Children’s Bible Ministries from conducting religious instruction at Carter County schools and other districts in East Tennessee. A judge ruled that the constitutional doctrine separating church and state had been breached.
At Carter County’s recent school board meeting, as it did in the courtroom in 1988, Children’s Bible Ministries insisted that a 1952 Supreme Court decision upheld that Bible release time was not in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The organization likely believes the new state law will give it more protection from challenges to the classes’ appropriateness.
Over the years, the organization sought permission to offer its classes to several area schools, and it may do so again if districts show renewed interest.
The constitutionality of religious instruction in public schools is frequently a topic of interest to parents and students, so we wanted to ask our readers.
Should schools offer Bible study time? Should they offer instruction for other religions? If you’re a parent, would you permit your child to take part? Why or why not?
