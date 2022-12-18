The global COVID-19 pandemic had profound and long-lasting effects on our children’s education.

Question of the Week

During the early quarantine periods, educators were suddenly forced to re-learn how to teach online, and students for whom remote instruction was less effective fell behind. When classes returned to in-person, frequent absences caused by virus infections further disrupted students’ instruction time.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video