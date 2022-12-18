The global COVID-19 pandemic had profound and long-lasting effects on our children’s education.
During the early quarantine periods, educators were suddenly forced to re-learn how to teach online, and students for whom remote instruction was less effective fell behind. When classes returned to in-person, frequent absences caused by virus infections further disrupted students’ instruction time.
Last year, recognizing that many students may need remediation to help them catch up, the General Assembly passed the Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which required school districts to offer summer school and tutoring and requiring third graders with unsatisfactory scores in English language arts on state tests to be held back.
This year’s standardized test scores showed that the educators’ and legislators’ fears were founded, as average achievements in math and reading had declined between 2019 and 2022.
To help students catch up, some districts in Tennessee and other states are considering changing to a schedule commonly called year-round school, but better described as balanced calendar.
Under a balanced calendar, summer break is shorter, but spring and fall breaks are longer. University School is a school in our region closest to having a balanced schedule.
Students on traditional and balanced calendars generally attend school for the same number of days, but proponents of the balanced option say the regular breaks throughout the year offer more opportunities for students falling behind and the shorter summer break combats the regular learning loss experienced over the summer.
Opponents say year-round school causes problems for parents needing child care or planning summer breaks and gives students few opportunities for self-discovery, during playtime for younger children and part-time employment for older teens.
None of our local schools have publicly proposed moving to a balanced schedule, but it has been part of a national conversation that may eventually make its way here.
Should districts consider a balanced schedule? What benefits or complications could such a change have on our students and families? Have the state’s attempts to correct learning loss been enough?
