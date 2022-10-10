At a forum for candidates hoping to be elected to seats on the Johnson City Commission and Board of Education last week, the candidates were asked their opinions of partisan local races.
After state legislation passed last year allowing political parties to hold primaries or caucuses for the seats, this election will be the first modern ballot on which school board members will have party affiliations listed alongside their names in the voting booth.
Four of the seven qualified school board candidates are running as Republicans this year. The other three are listed as independents.
When they passed the new law, members of the Legislature, which does hold partisan races for seats and is dominated by a supermajority of Republican members, said allowing parties to choose candidates for school boards would weed out the insincere and uncommitted candidates.
Partisan races allow the political apparatus and voters to vet candidates before the general elections and give voters a quick indication of candidates’ platforms, beliefs and goals at a glance.
Those opposed to it, however, worry running two races, one for a party nomination and one for the seat, will make it more cumbersome and expensive for citizens to take part in the political process.
Die-hard party members may also close their ears and minds to candidates they may have otherwise considered if they don’t first pass the partisan test for office.
With the possibility looming of other local races turning partisan, most current candidates for City Commission seemed against the prospect.
Paving roads, providing drinking water and keeping residents safe aren’t Republican or Democrat issues, they said, so why should we first check the political affiliation of those overseeing those services?
One candidate, John Hunter, spoke of the inevitability of partisan city races. Whether he likes it or not, Hunter said when asked, the City Commission will be a partisan race eventually.
If true and performed like the school board races, local parties would decide whether or not to hold nomination elections, so we think the question is still relevant.
Should local elections be partisan? Does knowing an affiliated party help you make your decision for school board and City Commission candidates? Are their benefits to holding nominating contests for these candidates? Are there drawbacks?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.