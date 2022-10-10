Question of the Week

At a forum for candidates hoping to be elected to seats on the Johnson City Commission and Board of Education last week, the candidates were asked their opinions of partisan local races.

After state legislation passed last year allowing political parties to hold primaries or caucuses for the seats, this election will be the first modern ballot on which school board members will have party affiliations listed alongside their names in the voting booth.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video